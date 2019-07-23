Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

In Which Cases Withdrawals from EPF Accounts are Tax-free?

To ensure that employees stay invested in their EPF, withdrawals made after five successive years of contributions are completely tax-free.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Which Cases Withdrawals from EPF Accounts are Tax-free?
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a very significant and one of the most widely used tools for retirement planning. With an interest rate of 8.65% approved for 2018-19, an employee’s PF account can fetch much higher returns than FD at a comparatively lower risk. To ensure that employees stay invested in their EPF, withdrawals made after five successive years of contributions are completely tax-free. However, any withdrawals made by employees before five years of complete service are subject to tax, or TDS (Tax deducted at source). But still there are cases when an employee doesn’t have to pay tax despite not meeting the specified EPF withdrawal rule. Listed below are cases when withdrawals from one’s EPF account will not be subject to tax:

Unavoidable illness: If an employee has fallen ill and requires the provident fund money to pay for his medical expenses, he/she is allowed to make a TDS-free withdrawal. The employee has to prove that he/she has discontinued working as a result of the illness. In such a case, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows the employee to make a tax-free withdrawal despite him/her not completing five years of continuous contribution towards their PF.

The total PF amount is less than Rs 50,000: If the employee’s total PF amount is less than Rs 50,000, then the withdrawal can be tax exempted, even if he/she has not served five years of continuous service to the EPF.

Using Form 15G or Form15H: The withdrawal can be tax exempted if the employee submits Form 15G or Form 15H along with his/her PAN card details to make a withdrawal before completing five years of continuous contribution towards the EPF. Form 15G and Form 15H are forms you can submit to prevent TDS deduction if your total income is below the taxable limit.

Transferring funds: When an employee is transferring his/her PF money from one EPF account to another, no TDS will be applied on the amount that has been transferred.

After 5 years of continuous service: Once an employee has completed five years of continuous contributions towards the EPF, he/she by law is allowed to make a withdrawal that is not subject to TDS. Having said that, allowing the PF contributions to accumulate in one’s EPF account is the smartest option as the accrued interest on the standing balance is tax-free and can build a significant corpus for retirement.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,039.40 +8.27 ( +0.02%)

NIFTY 50

11,349.45 +3.25 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.35 2.41
HDFC Bank 2,265.60 -1.38
Kotak Mahindra 1,459.35 0.35
HDFC 2,135.60 -2.35
Reliance 1,291.35 0.85
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.40 2.47
HDFC Bank 2,266.95 -1.31
Bajaj Finance 3,238.40 -0.31
Kotak Mahindra 1,459.20 0.38
SpiceJet 145.75 1.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.35 2.41
Infosys 800.85 2.10
Power Grid Corp 208.10 1.96
Titan Company 1,103.60 1.66
UPL 649.50 1.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.40 2.47
Infosys 800.75 1.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,459.35 0.39
Hero Motocorp 2,435.15 1.26
Power Grid Corp 208.10 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 639.00 -2.58
HDFC 2,140.10 -2.14
Zee Entertain 356.65 -2.03
Bajaj Auto 2,528.20 -1.35
HDFC Bank 2,265.60 -1.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,135.00 -2.36
Bajaj Auto 2,520.00 -1.63
HDFC Bank 2,266.40 -1.33
Maruti Suzuki 5,841.65 -1.19
Bharti Airtel 339.65 -0.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram