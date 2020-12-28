Income Tax: All You Need to Know About ITR Filing Through SBI YONO App, See Steps

The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2020-21 is December 31. The filing of ITR is a cumbersome task and many people get it done through chartered accountants (CAs). This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing ITR in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the previous deadline ITR had to be filed by July 31.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has come with a feature in its YONO app to help people in ITR filing. The SBI is not charging any fee for this facility.

The public sector bank has informed taxpayers about this facility through a tweet. “Saving bhi, ITR filing bhi. File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for free,” reads the tweet by the SBI.

It is also extending CA assisted services starting at Rs 199. A coupon code for the CA assisted services has also been announced.

How to file ITR using SBI YONO app

Step 1: Open PlayStore and type SBI Yono in the search box

Step 2: Click on Install option

Step 3: Open the app and register by providing the required details.

Step 4: Go to Shop and Order section

Step 5: Select Tax and Investment

Step 6: Tap on Tax2Win and proceed following the instructions

Those who have not filed ITR can also do it by visiting the official website of the Income Tax Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov. in. Then, they will have to enter user ID, PAN, password, date of birth and captcha code to log in. After that, they can file ITR by providing the required details.

More than four crore people had filed their ITR till December 26. The Income Tax Department has urged people to file it before the last date as the website may get slow due to increased traffic.