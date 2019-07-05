Income Tax Budget 2019: Super Rich to be Taxed More, Govt Gives No Relief to Middle Class

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Income Tax Budget 2019: Super Rich to be Taxed More, Govt Gives No Relief to Middle Class

Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech proposed a 3 percent increase for annual incomes between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore and a 7 percent increase for incomes above Rs 5 crore.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Income Tax Budget 2019: Super Rich to be Taxed More, Govt Gives No Relief to Middle Class
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
Loading...

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget on Friday kept the income tax slab rates unchanged but announced new income tax proposals that could impact many taxpayers. Making it convenient for the tax-payers, the government has proposed to make PAN and Aadhaar card interchangeable and allow those who don’t have PAN to file Income Tax Returns by quoting their Aadhaar card number. Sitharaman also told the House that more than 120 crore Indians have Aadhaar and so the proposal intends to make the process more convenient for the tax-payers.

RATE The Budget

As the government laid down a clear road map for the tax administration for over the next five years, here are the key changes in the income tax provisions:

- Additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on home loans for affordable houses costing below Rs 4 lakh till March 31, 2020. This would provide a total benefit of Rs7 lakh over a loan period of 15 years. The interest paid on home loan deduction will go up to ₹3.5 lakh, from the current ₹2 lakh for self-occupied house property.

- Additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken to buy electric vehicles. "This leads to a benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh crore over the tax period of the loan for the loan payer," said Sitharaman.

- The Budget also proposes to levy a TDS of 2 per cent on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore annually from a bank account.

- The government set a Rs 1.05 lakh crore divestment target this year. Currently, investments made in ELSS (equity-linked savings scheme) mutual funds, which come with a lock-in period of three years, are eligible for a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.50 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. However, the mutual fund advisors ask investors to be cautious as government ownership does not ensure capital protection in equity instruments.

- The government increased the income tax surcharge of 3 % for high net worth individuals (HNIs) with annual income between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore a year. The income tax on incomes of Rs 5 crore and above will also be increased by 7%.

- The Budget also proposes faceless tax assessments. "The existing system of scrutiny assessments in the Income-tax Department involves a high level of personal interaction between the taxpayer and the Department, which leads to certain undesirable practices on the part of tax officials," she said.

- It was also proposed that pre-filled tax returns will be made available to taxpayers which will contain details of salary income, capital gains from securities, bank interests, and dividends, etc and tax deductions

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 529.30 -0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.00 2.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram