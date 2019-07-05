Income Tax Budget Announcement LIVE: Middle Class Set to Gain From Higher Tax Deductions, Says Report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is just minutes away from announcing her maiden budget. The Narendra Modi government's first budget since returning to power with a thumping majority is expected to woo middle-class salaried taxpayers.

Here is what you can expect in terms of individual taxation from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget.

- The Budget 2019-20 will take the sops announced in the Interim Budget further by raising the basic tax exemption limit for an individual income tax payee to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh, IANS quoted sources as saying.

This limit was previously increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh 5 years ago in FY2014-15.

- The government is also said to be considering an increase in the deduction limit under Section 80 C of the Income Tax, 1961 in order to boost financial saving and boosting investments. The limit was previously increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in FY 2014-15.

The government is now said to be considering an increase to Rs 2 lakh, which will come as a relief to many since it will have a bearing on expenditure linked to life insurance premia, Provident Fund (PF) contributions, Public Provident Fund (PPF), home loan EMI among others.

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to decrease the interest on housing loan from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for self-occupied property towards fulfilling the Modi government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme that promises "housing for all by 2022".

The Interim Budget had provided relief from taxing the notional rental income for the self-occupied property. Exemptions were also made to Capital Gains under Section 54 to be available on two house properties.

- Budget 2019 is also likely to digitalise several manual procedures in order simplify the processes such as issuance of Tax Residency Certificate. The income tax return filing deadline may also be extended considering that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date for issuance of Form 16 from June 15, 2019 to July 10, 2019 for FY2018-2019.

- A 100% tax-free withdrawal from the National Pension Scheme is expected in Sitharaman's maiden budget. The Union Cabinet had last year approved the move. Although it was not yet notified, hopes are running high that the government will implement it in this year's Budget. Currently, withdrawal on exit from the NPS is partially taxable.

