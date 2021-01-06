Income Tax Calendar 2021: List of Important Dates for I-T Returns, Audit Reports

In a bid to simplify the taxation process and to reward the honest taxpayers, the government has launched a platform called ‘Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest’. The platform has brought in several reforms like faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers Charter.

The Income Tax department has also released a calendar for taxpayers to refer to in order to comply with the tax laws and not miss a deadline. Here is a list of month-wise important dates as per the Income Tax Calendar 2021:

January

January 10: Last date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for those who need no audit

January 15: Deadline for furnishing audit reports

January 31: Making declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme

February

February 15: Date for filing I-T returns for people who require audit

March

March 15: Time for fourth instalment of advance tax for AY 2021-22

March 31: File return of income for AY 2020-21 and Vivad Se Vishwas payment without additional levy

March 31 is also the last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN.

May

May 31: Time to submit a statement of financial transaction u/s 285BA

June

June 15: First instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23

July

July 31: Income Tax Returns for assesses other than corporate assesse or non-corporate assesse who is liable to get their accounts audited.

September

September 15: Second instalment of advance tax

September 30: This is the time for audit report for assesse who has not entered into an international or specified domestic transaction

October

October 31: ITR for AY those without an international or specified domestic transaction who is either a corporate assesse or a non-corporate assesse whose books are required to be audited

November

November 30: For assesse having an international or specified domestic transaction, time for ITR for AY 2021-22.

December

December 15: Third instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23

The Taxpayer Charter aims to provide fair, courteous, and reasonable treatment to the taxpayers while expecting the taxpayer to be honest and compliant. In the new platform, the Form 26AS has been revamped into a single statement that summarises all tax-related information, which would help taxpayers to e-file income tax returns. It also gets a feature “wizard-based form with pre-filling” that will ensure convenient and accurate filing of return without hassle.