Income Tax Return: FM Asks Infosys to fix Glitches of incometax.gov.in by September 15

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked Infosys to fix the glitches on the new income tax portal by September 15. Amid various complaints from the taxpayers, finance minister met Infosys managing director and chief executive officer Salil Parekh on Monday to discuss the technical glitches on new income tax e-filing portal. Several taxpayers and professionals have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new income tax portal on social media in the last two months. From delay in filing ITR to not getting important options and forms on income tax e-filing portal incometax.gov.in, many issues have been reported since its launch in June.

“Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman took a meeting with Mr. Salil Parekh, MD & CEO, Infosys here today afternoon to convey the deep disappointment and concerns of the Government and the taxpayers about the continuing glitches in the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department even after two and half months since its launch, which was also delayed," the ministry of finance said in a statement. Sitharaman asked for an explanation from Infosys for the repeated issues faced by taxpayers.

Fiance ministry further added that Infosys must put more resources and efforts to solve the issues of new income tax portal. “Mr. Parekh was also sensitised on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal," said the statement released by the finance ministry.

Sitharaman asked Infosys to solve the issues faced by the taxpayers by the middle of next month, so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal. Explaining that his team is doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal, Infosys MD said that over 750 team members are working on this project. Pravin Rao, chief operating officer of Infosys, is personally overseeing this project, he further mentioned. Parekh also assured that Infosys is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience to the taxpayers on the portal.

Amid glitches in ITR filing portal and finance ministry summoning Infosys CEO, finance ministry may extend the deadline of filing income tax return for financial year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22), sources told News18.com. The last date for filing income tax return for FY21 was September 30. This came after the various tax payers had faced multiple glitches while filing the yearly return.

“Since the launch of new website on June 7, there are continuously technical glitches on the New Income Tax portal due to which taxpayers are facing a lot of problems in the filing of ITR & other activities. Also, ITR-3 has been launched very recently and many times it is not working properly. Considering all these factors and the existing scenario, in our view, it is highly expected to extend the due date of filing ITR which is 30th September now," said Abhishek Soni, co-founder and chief executive officer, Tax2win.

“The taxpayers have been encountering numerous issues in relation to the new portal viz. non-availability of required information, site being under maintenance, return filing issues, issues in relation to Form 26AS, etc. As only around 40 days being left for the due date of return filing to expire and amidst the recurring compliances under other statutes viz. Companies Act, GST, etc., it is expected that the government should further extend the due date of return filing," said Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner, DVS Advisors.

