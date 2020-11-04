News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Income Tax Refunds Worth Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore Issued to 39.49 Lakh Taxpayers

(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Refunds of Rs 34,820 crore have been issued in 37,55,428 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 94,370 crore have been issued in 1,93,059 cases, I-T department said in a tweet.

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.29 lakh crore to more than 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. This includes Personal Income Tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 34,820 crore and corporate tax refunds aggregating to Rs 94,370 crore during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,29,190 crore to more than 39.49 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 3rd November, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 34,820 crore have been issued in 37,55,428 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 94,370 crore have been issued in 1,93,059 cases, Income Tax department said in a tweet.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...