GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
60Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
39Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
115Seats
Others

OTH

Others
52Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended by One Month Till August 31

The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were earlier allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2018, 6:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended by One Month Till August 31
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended the last date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19 by a month to August 31.

The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31 .

Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2018 to August 31, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers, a Finance Ministry statement said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,984.64 +126.41 ( +0.34%)

Nifty 50

11,167.30 +35.30 ( +0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 287.70 +15.85 +5.83
Shriram Trans 1,411.00 +127.35 +9.92
Yes Bank 369.75 -13.15 -3.43
Maruti Suzuki 9,396.25 -362.70 -3.72
HDFC Bank 2,192.60 +22.25 +1.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Welspun Corp 126.70 +15.30 +13.73
Infosys 1,375.20 -8.50 -0.61
Bajaj Finance 2,683.55 -19.40 -0.72
Adani Enterpris 197.50 -2.85 -1.42
Maruti Suzuki 9,396.65 -361.05 -3.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 287.70 +15.85 +5.83
ICICI Bank 285.65 +11.00 +4.01
Grasim 1,024.20 +38.40 +3.90
Eicher Motors 28,265.65 +977.35 +3.58
Power Grid Corp 181.85 +6.20 +3.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 286.70 +15.25 +5.62
ICICI Bank 285.80 +11.20 +4.08
Power Grid Corp 182.75 +7.10 +4.04
ONGC 162.15 +3.15 +1.98
Axis Bank 541.65 +9.80 +1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,396.25 -362.70 -3.72
Yes Bank 369.75 -13.15 -3.43
IOC 158.80 -4.30 -2.64
HPCL 276.80 -5.15 -1.83
BPCL 388.90 -6.75 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,396.65 -361.05 -3.70
Yes Bank 369.60 -13.85 -3.61
Asian Paints 1,434.65 -15.65 -1.08
Larsen 1,306.05 -14.00 -1.06
TCS 1,963.30 -16.10 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...