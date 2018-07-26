English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended by One Month Till August 31
The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were earlier allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended the last date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19 by a month to August 31.
The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31 .
Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2018 to August 31, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers, a Finance Ministry statement said.
Also Watch
The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31 .
Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2018 to August 31, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers, a Finance Ministry statement said.
Also Watch
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|287.70
|+15.85
|+5.83
|Shriram Trans
|1,411.00
|+127.35
|+9.92
|Yes Bank
|369.75
|-13.15
|-3.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,396.25
|-362.70
|-3.72
|HDFC Bank
|2,192.60
|+22.25
|+1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Welspun Corp
|126.70
|+15.30
|+13.73
|Infosys
|1,375.20
|-8.50
|-0.61
|Bajaj Finance
|2,683.55
|-19.40
|-0.72
|Adani Enterpris
|197.50
|-2.85
|-1.42
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,396.65
|-361.05
|-3.70
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|287.70
|+15.85
|+5.83
|ICICI Bank
|285.65
|+11.00
|+4.01
|Grasim
|1,024.20
|+38.40
|+3.90
|Eicher Motors
|28,265.65
|+977.35
|+3.58
|Power Grid Corp
|181.85
|+6.20
|+3.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|286.70
|+15.25
|+5.62
|ICICI Bank
|285.80
|+11.20
|+4.08
|Power Grid Corp
|182.75
|+7.10
|+4.04
|ONGC
|162.15
|+3.15
|+1.98
|Axis Bank
|541.65
|+9.80
|+1.84
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,396.25
|-362.70
|-3.72
|Yes Bank
|369.75
|-13.15
|-3.43
|IOC
|158.80
|-4.30
|-2.64
|HPCL
|276.80
|-5.15
|-1.83
|BPCL
|388.90
|-6.75
|-1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,396.65
|-361.05
|-3.70
|Yes Bank
|369.60
|-13.85
|-3.61
|Asian Paints
|1,434.65
|-15.65
|-1.08
|Larsen
|1,306.05
|-14.00
|-1.06
|TCS
|1,963.30
|-16.10
|-0.81
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- PepsiCo Reportedly Wants Twitter to Delete All Jokes on 'Kurkure Has Plastic'
- Asphalt 9 Legends Review: A Racing Game For The Aggressive Driver in You
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...