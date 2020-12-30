ITR Filing FY 2019-20: CBDT Extends Deadline from December 31, 2020 to January 10, 2021

ITR Filing FY 2019-20: The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the dates for furnishing returns in view of the challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19 . The due date for furnishing of income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 for the taxpayers, who are required to get their accounts audited, and companies has been extended to February 15, 2021. For the other taxpayers, the deadline has been further extended to January 10, 2021.

Over 4.54 crore ITRs for 2019-20 fiscal (assessment year 2020-21) were filed till December 28. In the comparable period last year, 4.77 crore income tax returns were filed. At the close of deadline for filing ITRs without payment of late fees for fiscal 2018-19 (assessment year 2019-20), over 5.65 crore returns were filed by taxpayers.

The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers who are required to furnish report in respect of international/specified domestic transactions has been further extended to February 15, 2021.

In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19 , the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances. Press release on extension of time limits issued today: pic.twitter.com/lMew09HXMq — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2020

The date for furnishing of various audit reports under, including tax audit report and report in respect of international/specified domestic transaction has been further extended to January 15, 2021. The last date for making a declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has been extended to January 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020.

The Government has also extended the due date of furnishing of annual return under section 44 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for the financial year 2019-20 from December 31, 2020 to February 28, 2021.