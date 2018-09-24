English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended Till October 15, Says CBDT
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had received representations from stakeholders seeking extension of the last date for filing of returns by taxpayers whose accounts have to be audited.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended by a fortnight till October 15 the deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) and audit report for financial year 2017-18.
As per data released by CBDT earlier, ITR filing by salaried taxpayers and those opting for presumptive income scheme surged 71 per cent to 5.42 crore till August 31.
These categories of taxpayers had to furnish their ITRs for financial year 2017-18 by last month.
As per data released by CBDT earlier, ITR filing by salaried taxpayers and those opting for presumptive income scheme surged 71 per cent to 5.42 crore till August 31.
These categories of taxpayers had to furnish their ITRs for financial year 2017-18 by last month.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
