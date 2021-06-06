Income Tax Return Filing New Portal: Taxpayers to Get Quick ITR Refunds, Mobile App

Your income tax return filing process is all set to become easier and more convenient. The Income Tax department will launch a new online portal — www.incometax.gov.in for filing income tax details on June 7. “The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.

Take a look at the features of new income tax e-filing portal

1) The new income tax return filing portal will be more taxpayer friendly, the CBDT said. The tax returns will be processed immediately for providing quick refunds to taxpayers.

2) There will be a single dashboard for multiple interactions and uploads. The taxpayers will be able to follow-up their pending requests easily with the new e-filing portal.

3) To make tax filing procedure more interactive and convenient, there will be an income tax return preparation software on the new portal. It will be free for all the taxpayers. “Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly," the CBDT said in a statement.

4) Taxpayers can now update their profile to provide the details of income including salary, house property, business or profession that will be used in pre-filling their income tax returns. “Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)," the CBDT said.

5) A new call centre will be available for assisting the taxpayers while filing ITR. “Detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and chatbot or live agent also provided," the ministry of finance said.

6) The other functionalities for filing income tax forms, adding tax professionals, submitting responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals will be available on the new e-filing portal.

It must be noted that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18 after the advance tax instalment date, the ministry of finance said. “The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features," it further added.

Taxpayers and other stakeholders will take some time to familiarize with the various features of new portal. The tax department urged all to remain patient for the initial period after the launch as it will be a major transition in the tax filing system. “Familiarization with the new system may take some time, so, the Department requests the patience of all taxpayers/stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the new portal and while other functionalities get released since this is a major transition," the CBDT said.

“This is another initiative by CBDT towards providing ease of compliance to its taxpayers and other stakeholders," the regulatory body further added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here