Income Tax Return e-Filing New Portal to Launch Today But No Tax Payment for Now

To make your income tax return (ITR) filing journey more convenient, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has revamped the old tax filing online portal. The Income Tax department will reveal the new e-filing portal — www.incometax.gov.in for filing returns on Monday. “We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly," the regulatory body wrote on Twitter on earlier in the day. From a chatbot to help you filing returns to quick income tax refund and a mobile application, there will be a host of new features available on the portal. The aim is to provide taxpayers a “taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience", it mentioned in a statement.

It must be noted that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience, the ministry of finance said."At present, the tax payment is done on NSDL portal. The new website will integrate tax payment in itself with different options to pay tax. Department has said such service will be active from 18th June. If you do not have self assessment tax payable while filing ITR, you need not wait to file ITR, however, in case you have tax liability to be paid, you may need to wait," said Sujit Bangar, founder Taxbuddy.com.

Take a look at the latest features of new income tax e-filing portal

1) The new income tax portal will be taxpayer friendly, said the CBDT. There will be an integrated system to process income tax returns or ITR immediately and issue quick refunds.

2) To help the taxpayers, there will be a free software available with interactive questions. As of now, the taxpayers will get software for ITR 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline)."Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.

3) There will be a single dashboard for multiple interactions and uploads. The taxpayers will be able to follow-up their pending requests easily with the new e-filing portal.

4) Taxpayers can now update their profile to provide the details of income including salary, house property, business or profession that will be used in pre-filling their income tax returns. “Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)," the CBDT said.

5) A new call centre will be available for assisting the taxpayers while filing ITR. “Detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and chatbot or live agent also provided," the ministry of finance said.

6) The other functionalities for filing income tax forms, adding tax professionals, submitting responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals will be available on the new e-filing portal.

“The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features," it further added.

“Familiarization with the new system may take some time, so, the Department requests the patience of all taxpayers/stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the new portal and while other functionalities get released since this is a major transition," the CBDT said.

