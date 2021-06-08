Income Tax Return Filing Portal 2.0: Pre-filled ITR Forms, Quick Refunds, What's New

The tax department has launched the much-awaited new portal of filing income tax return (ITR) — www.incometax.gov.in — on Monday night. “We proudly present to our valued taxpayers, the new e-Filing portal http://incometax.gov.in. Designed with your convenience in mind, the portal offers features to make your e-filing experience smoother, simpler & smarter. You Come First, Always!," the Income Tax department said in a tweet on Monday.

From pre-filled income tax return forms to quick refunds — the new portal has a tons of features to make your tax filing journey easy and convenient. The aim is to provide a “modern and seamless experience to taxpayers".

“The initiative of the Tax department to make the tax portal tax payer friendly and more easy to navigate is applaudable. The videos, FAQ and various tutorials and the ITR preparation software to ease the discomfort of new tax payers who may not be computer savvy is a good start. While its early to comment on the ease of use for which one needs to access the portal, the portal does indicate issuance of quicker tax return processing and faster refunds which is a welcome step," said Aarti Raote, partner, Deloitte India.

Take a look at the latest features of the new income tax filing portal www.incometax.gov.in

1) The new portal will process the the income tax returns immediately, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes. This will help the taxpayers to get the quick refunds of their income tax returns.

2) There will be a single dashboard for all the interactions and pending retrurn. The taxpayers can easily see all their interactions together in a place. This will make following up of pending notices easier and convinient.

3) The taxpayers will get a free interactive software which will guide them to file ITR forms. Now, ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) will be available. “Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly," CBDT said.

4) The option of pre-filled ITR forms will be available on the new website. “Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business or profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR," the ministry of finance said.

5) To answer all your queries while filing ITR forms, there will be call centre for prompt assistance. A chatbot will also be available to help the taxpayer filing their returns alongwith detailed manual, videos and FAQs.

6) The other functionalities for filing income tax forms, adding tax professionals, submitting responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals will be available on the new e-filing portal.

7) It must be noted that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18 after the advance tax instalment date, the ministry of finance said.

8) “Given the new portal launching and advance tax payment due date falling on June 15, to avoid any inconvenience in the tax payment process to the taxpayer, this will be launched on June 18 2021. However, for all other features/functionalities, the website can be used as soon as launched. Users can still make payment through existing process and file their tax returns on the new portal," said Abhishek Soni, co-founder and chief executive officer, Tax2win.

9) “The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features," it further added.

10) Taxpayers and other stakeholders will take some time to familiarize with the various features of new portal. The tax department urged all to remain patient for the initial period after the launch as it will be a major transition in the tax filing system.

