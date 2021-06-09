Income Tax Return Filing 2.0: Facing Glitches? ITR Portal to 'Stabilise During the Week'

In a bid to make your tax filing experience more convenient, the Income Tax department on Monday unveiled the new portal — www.incometax.gov.in. There will be host of new services available for the taxpayers — pre-filled income tax return forms to quick refunds, tutorial videos, ITR preparation software among others.

However, several individuals have faced difficulties in the last two days while using the new income tax return e-filing portal. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked Infosys and its chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix technical glitches being encountered on the new portal. On June 8, Sitharaman took to Twitter to say “The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches."

“Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," she added.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani later responded to finance minister, “The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. Sitharamanji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them."

“Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," he added.

In 2019, Infosys received a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

Taxpayers and other stakeholders will take some time to familiarize with the various features of new portal. The tax department urged all to remain patient for the initial period after the launch as it will be a major transition in the tax filing system.

“Familiarization with the new system may take some time, so, the Department requests the patience of all taxpayers/stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the new portal and while other functionalities get released since this is a major transition," the Central Board of Direct Taxes earlier said. The aim is to provide taxpayers a “taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience", it mentioned. “The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features," CBDT added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here