Income Tax Return New e-filing Portal: List of ITR Forms, Other Services Available Now

Information Technology giant Infosys issued a press release on Thursday stating that it has successfully been able to streamline most of the glitches that users encountered on the new Income-Tax portal. The portal which had gone live on June 7, 2021, received several complaints from users regarding glitches and lagging since it went live. Infosys informed is a BSE filing that so far, up to three crore taxpayers have been able to successfully complete their necessary transactions and around 1.5 crore Income-Tax Returns were filed through the new portal.

The occurrence and reports of those persistent glitches had forced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to call the Infosys executives for meetings on two separate occasions. One meeting took place in June itself, while the second one took place in August. Sitharaman gave the company till September 15 to get the portal fixed. Despite the deadline, however, Infosys was yet to resolve many of the pre-existing issues on the portal. As a result of these delays, the government was once again forced to extend the deadline for the filing of Income-Tax Returns and gave a final date of December 31, 2021, in order to alleviate some of the more immediate concerns.

Speaking on the matter at hand, the company said, “Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the Company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline the end-user experience.”

“During the month of September, on average, more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers have logged into the portal, daily, and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed till date. Over 85 per cent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication. The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis,” added Infosys.

Following the repairs that the portal underwent, users can now avail a wide range of forms and services on it.

Services and Forms Now Available on the I-T Portal

1) e-verification, which is mostly done via Aadhaar OTP authentication.

2) ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for users to file.

3) An array of statutory forms has also been made available on the portal. Statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 and TDS Returns are available for filing.

4) Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and functionality for legal heir, are also available to users now.

Infosys announced that more than 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over 8 lakh TDS returns have already been filed so far and that over 16.6 lakh e-PANs have been allocated. The company went on to say that around 4.3 lakh DSC registrations and over 3.44 lakh e-proceeding responses to notices have also been completed on the portal to date.

Challenges Ahead

“Even as it makes steady progress, Infosys recognizes the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns. The Company is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges while working closely with the Chartered Accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment,” said Infosys.

The company added that it was committed to making rapid progress in the matter. It also stated that it is dedicated more than 750 resources to just this project and aims to complete a significant portion of the work with the aid of officials from the Income-Tax Department.

Infosys added, “Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country’s technology capabilities.”

