Income Tax Return or ITR Filing Website Will be Unavailable From June 1. Know Details

The income tax return filing website will not be available for taxpayers for at least six days, starting from June 1. The Income Tax department has recently informed that it would launch a new website for filing tax returns on June 7. “In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to June 6," the Income Tax Department said in a statement.

The transition from the old portal—www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in—to the new one—www.incometaxgov.in—will be completed and made operational from June 7, the tax department mentioned.

“We are excited to be moving to the new e-Filing portal from 7th June, 2021 onwards. The new portal, designed to be more user friendly, will have several new features and enhancements. Stay Tuned!” the Income Tax department further said on social media platform Twitter.

The existing portal will also be unavailable for the income tax department officers during this period. “All officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system," it said.

Individuals use the income tax e-filing portal to file tax returns. Apart from that, income tax department also use the online portal to issue I-T notices, summon letters and questionnaires. The officials also communicate with the taxpayers to communicate fine orders in assessment, appeals, exemption and penalties.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 25,301 crore to more than 15.45 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021, to May 24, 2021, the Income Tax department said last week. Income tax refunds of Rs 7,494 crore have been issued in 15,00,397 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 17,807 crore have been issued in 44,140 cases, according I-T department.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry extended the due date of filing income tax returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till September 30. The income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for companies was also extended by a month till November 30. The decision was taken in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

