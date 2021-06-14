Income Tax Return New Portal: This Tax Payment Service Not Available. How to File

The Income Tax department has recently unveiled the new income tax e-filing portal — www.incometax.gov.in. The aim is to make you income tax return (ITR) filing journey more convenient and hassle-free. “Designed with your convenience in mind, the portal offers features to make your e-filing experience smoother, simpler & smarter," the tax department said while introducing the new website. From pre-filled income tax return forms to quick refunds — the new portal has a tons of features to provide a “modern and seamless experience to taxpayers".

However, the taxpayers will not have the option of the new tax payment system available on the income tax portal at present."The new tax payment system will be launched on June 18th, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience," the Income Tax department said.

The tax payment system enables the individuals to file advance tax, self-assessment tax, tax on regular assessment, surtax, tax on distributed profits of domestic company and tax on distributed income to unit holders, payment of TDS/TCS by company or non company deductee, payment of demand raised by CPC-TDS against TDS on rent of property among others.

“At present, the tax payment is done on NSDL portal. The new website will integrate tax payment in itself with different options to pay tax. Department has said such service will be active from 18th June. If you do not have self-assessment tax payable while filing ITR, you need not wait to file ITR, however, in case you have tax liability to be paid, you may need to wait," said Sujit Bangar, founder Taxbuddy.com.

So to pay taxes online, you have to follow the old method by logging in to Tax Information Network website of the NSDL. Here is how you can pay tax online

1) login to http://www.tin-nsdl.com

2) Go to Services section and click on e-payment: Pay Taxes Online option. You can also click on the ‘click here’ on the tab ‘e-pay taxes’ provided on the said website.

3) Select the relevant challan — ITNS 280, ITNS 281, ITNS 282, ITNS 283, ITNS 284 or Form 26 QB demand payment (only for TDS on sale of property) as applicable.

4) Enter PAN/TAN (as applicable) and other mandatory challan details like accounting head under which payment is made, address of the tax payer and the bank through which payment is to be made etc.

5) Once you submit this data, a confirmation screen will be displayed. If PAN/TAN is valid as per the ITD PAN/TAN master, then the full name of the taxpayer as per the master will be shown on the confirmation screen.

4) After confirming the data, you will be directed to the net-banking site of the bank.

5) You have to login to the net-banking site with the user id and password provided by the bank for net-banking purpose and enter payment details at the bank site.

6) On successful payment a challan counterfoil will be displayed containing CIN, payment details and bank name through which e-payment has been made. This counterfoil is proof of payment being made.

The income tax department will also introduce an mobile application for income tax return soon.

