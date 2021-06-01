Income Tax Return: You Will Not Be Able to Use ITR e-Filing Portal from Today

The taxpayers will not be able to use income tax website for at least six days, beginning from from June 1. The Income Tax department has recently informed that it would launch a new website for filing tax returns on June 7. “In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to June 6," the Income Tax Department said in a statement.

The transition from the old portal—www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in—to the new one—www.incometaxgov.in—will be completed and made operational from June 7, the tax department mentioned.

“We are excited to be moving to the new e-Filing portal from 7th June, 2021 onwards. The new portal, designed to be more user friendly, will have several new features and enhancements. Stay Tuned!” the Income Tax department further said on social media platform Twitter. The existing portal will also be unavailable for the income tax department officers during this period.

Individuals use the income tax e-filing portal to file tax returns. Apart from that, income tax department also use the online portal to issue I-T notices, summon letters and questionnaires. The officials also communicate with the taxpayers to communicate fine orders in assessment, appeals, exemption and penalties.

“All officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system," it said.

Under income tax return e-filing 2.0 portal, there will be all new mobile app. Taxpayers will also get a step-by-step guide with user manuals and videos on how to use the portal. Besides, there will multiple options available on the portal including multiple options for on-portal tax payments, various login, helpdesk support and chatbot.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 25,301 crore to more than 15.45 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021, to May 24, 2021, the Income Tax department said last week. Income tax refunds of Rs 7,494 crore have been issued in 15,00,397 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 17,807 crore have been issued in 44,140 cases, according I-T department.

