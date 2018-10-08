English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline Extended Till October 31
This is the second extension within a fortnight of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), earlier extending the deadline for tax payers whose accounts have to be audited from September 30 to October 15.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended by a fortnight till October 31 the deadline for filing Income Tax return (ITR) and audit report for financial year 2017-18.
This is the second extension within a fortnight of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), earlier extending the deadline for tax payers whose accounts have to be audited from September 30 to October 15.
"Upon consideration of representations from various stakeholders, CBDT further extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as reports of Audit from 15th October, 2018 to 31st October, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the CBDT said in a statement.
The assessees filing their return of income within the extended due date shall be liable for levy of interest as per provisions of section 234A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the CBDT added.
This is the second extension within a fortnight of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), earlier extending the deadline for tax payers whose accounts have to be audited from September 30 to October 15.
"Upon consideration of representations from various stakeholders, CBDT further extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as reports of Audit from 15th October, 2018 to 31st October, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the CBDT said in a statement.
The assessees filing their return of income within the extended due date shall be liable for levy of interest as per provisions of section 234A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the CBDT added.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Thursday 04 October , 2018
Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Thursday 04 October , 2018 Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,109.40
|5.77
|Yes Bank
|221.20
|7.38
|Dewan Housing
|223.10
|-18.92
|Bajaj Finance
|1,974.85
|-2.39
|HDFC Bank
|1,945.00
|-1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,107.95
|5.53
|Dewan Housing
|223.50
|-18.52
|Yes Bank
|220.80
|7.08
|HDFC
|1,670.15
|-2.62
|Bajaj Finance
|1,973.80
|-3.15
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|179.20
|8.54
|Yes Bank
|221.20
|7.38
|Reliance
|1,109.40
|5.77
|IOC
|124.85
|5.76
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,104.30
|4.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|220.80
|7.08
|Reliance
|1,107.95
|5.53
|Hero Motocorp
|2,881.75
|5.14
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,104.60
|4.87
|Asian Paints
|1,251.45
|3.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|206.75
|-10.75
|Hindalco
|222.55
|-7.67
|Tech Mahindra
|694.90
|-2.74
|Wipro
|317.50
|-2.40
|HDFC
|1,667.70
|-2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|206.85
|-10.78
|HDFC
|1,670.15
|-2.62
|Wipro
|318.35
|-2.14
|Axis Bank
|556.50
|-2.10
|Tata Motors
|212.75
|-1.75
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- Google Pixel 3 is Actually on Sale, While Most Other Phones Only Have The Honor of Information Leaks
- Malala Yousafzai Finally Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Oxford University
- Has Your Facebook Account Been cloned? Everything You Need About Fake Clone Message
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...