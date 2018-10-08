GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline Extended Till October 31

This is the second extension within a fortnight of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), earlier extending the deadline for tax payers whose accounts have to be audited from September 30 to October 15.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2018, 7:24 PM IST
Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline Extended Till October 31
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended by a fortnight till October 31 the deadline for filing Income Tax return (ITR) and audit report for financial year 2017-18.

This is the second extension within a fortnight of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), earlier extending the deadline for tax payers whose accounts have to be audited from September 30 to October 15.

"Upon consideration of representations from various stakeholders, CBDT further extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as reports of Audit from 15th October, 2018 to 31st October, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the CBDT said in a statement.

The assessees filing their return of income within the extended due date shall be liable for levy of interest as per provisions of section 234A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the CBDT added.
