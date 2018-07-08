English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Income Tax Returns Filing: How to Claim House Rent Allowance Exemption
It is important to know that you can claim HRA exemption benefit only when you are living in a rented house. Those who live in their own house cannot avail tax exemption benefit on HRA.
(Image: Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: Most salaried individuals have little knowledge when it comes to claiming exemption on one’s House Rent Allowance (HRA) while filing tax returns. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to save some bucks.
It is important to know that you can claim HRA exemption benefit only when you are living in a rented house. Those who live in their own house cannot avail tax exemption benefit on HRA.
Much before you get your Form 16, the exempt HRA amount can be seen in the tax projection statement provided to you by your employer at the beginning of the financial year. The employer deducts the HRA from salary. When it comes to filing of ITR, you can view the deduction in Part B of your Form 16.
Declare the rental to the employer
The best way to get HRA exemption is to mention the amount in the declaration form provided to you by your employer at the start of a financial year. Aarti Raote, Director, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP told Moneycontrol it is advisable that the employee claims HRA through the payroll to avoid a mismatch between the tax return and Form 26AS. In case the employee is unable to claim the same through the employer, then he or she can claim the same while filing the yearly tax returns. “This can be done by computing the amount of exemption for HRA and reflecting the same in the place provided in the salary appropriate schedule in the return form,” she said.
“While seeking tax benefits on HRA, if one fails to justify the deduction of the amount from the total income it can attract penal consequences under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The amount of HRA, in any case, will get reflected in Form 16 issued by the employer,” said S Vasudevan, Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan.
Documents required for claiming HRA benefits
The deduction for House Rent Allowance (HRA), under section 10(13A), is generally availed by the employee through the payroll by providing requisite supporting documents and also, meeting the necessary conditions. To claim HRA, you need to have relevant documents with you. The supporting documents for this purpose would be rent agreement, rent receipts. If the amount of rent exceeds Rs 1 lakh per annum the PAN of the landlord is also necessary. In case the landlord does not have a PAN, a declaration to this effect should be obtained from him, along with his name and address details.
An employee generally has to submit all relevant documents with their company Human Resources department. However, the tax authorities do not require an employee to submit documents to them. “While supporting documents are not required to be submitted with the tax return, it is necessary to ensure the same is readily available in case there is a query from the tax office/Central Processing Centre (CPC),” said Raote.
Also, individual taxpayers not receiving a house rent allowance (could be non-salaried individuals as well) could claim a deduction for their rental expenses based on Section 80GG subject to specified limits.
Do not claim false HRA while filing ITR
You should not file wrong information in ITR forms otherwise you may have to pay a penalty. Vasudevan said that a new provision introduced vide Finance Act, 2016, brought in the concepts of underreporting of income and misreporting of income. “Mis-reporting of income has been defined to mean, inter alia, misrepresentation or suppression of facts or claim of expenditure not substantiated by any evidence. Therefore cases involving the wrong claim of exemption HRA by furnishing false rent receipts, where rent cannot be justified would clearly attract penalty at the rate of 200% of the amount of tax payable,” he said.
Also Watch
It is important to know that you can claim HRA exemption benefit only when you are living in a rented house. Those who live in their own house cannot avail tax exemption benefit on HRA.
Much before you get your Form 16, the exempt HRA amount can be seen in the tax projection statement provided to you by your employer at the beginning of the financial year. The employer deducts the HRA from salary. When it comes to filing of ITR, you can view the deduction in Part B of your Form 16.
Declare the rental to the employer
The best way to get HRA exemption is to mention the amount in the declaration form provided to you by your employer at the start of a financial year. Aarti Raote, Director, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP told Moneycontrol it is advisable that the employee claims HRA through the payroll to avoid a mismatch between the tax return and Form 26AS. In case the employee is unable to claim the same through the employer, then he or she can claim the same while filing the yearly tax returns. “This can be done by computing the amount of exemption for HRA and reflecting the same in the place provided in the salary appropriate schedule in the return form,” she said.
“While seeking tax benefits on HRA, if one fails to justify the deduction of the amount from the total income it can attract penal consequences under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The amount of HRA, in any case, will get reflected in Form 16 issued by the employer,” said S Vasudevan, Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan.
Documents required for claiming HRA benefits
The deduction for House Rent Allowance (HRA), under section 10(13A), is generally availed by the employee through the payroll by providing requisite supporting documents and also, meeting the necessary conditions. To claim HRA, you need to have relevant documents with you. The supporting documents for this purpose would be rent agreement, rent receipts. If the amount of rent exceeds Rs 1 lakh per annum the PAN of the landlord is also necessary. In case the landlord does not have a PAN, a declaration to this effect should be obtained from him, along with his name and address details.
An employee generally has to submit all relevant documents with their company Human Resources department. However, the tax authorities do not require an employee to submit documents to them. “While supporting documents are not required to be submitted with the tax return, it is necessary to ensure the same is readily available in case there is a query from the tax office/Central Processing Centre (CPC),” said Raote.
Also, individual taxpayers not receiving a house rent allowance (could be non-salaried individuals as well) could claim a deduction for their rental expenses based on Section 80GG subject to specified limits.
Do not claim false HRA while filing ITR
You should not file wrong information in ITR forms otherwise you may have to pay a penalty. Vasudevan said that a new provision introduced vide Finance Act, 2016, brought in the concepts of underreporting of income and misreporting of income. “Mis-reporting of income has been defined to mean, inter alia, misrepresentation or suppression of facts or claim of expenditure not substantiated by any evidence. Therefore cases involving the wrong claim of exemption HRA by furnishing false rent receipts, where rent cannot be justified would clearly attract penalty at the rate of 200% of the amount of tax payable,” he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Varroc Engineer
|1,037.35
|+70.35
|+7.28
|Reliance
|977.55
|+13.05
|+1.35
|Infosys
|1,284.25
|+0.25
|+0.02
|TCS
|1,912.95
|+32.65
|+1.74
|ICICI Bank
|270.05
|-1.50
|-0.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Varroc Engineer
|1,040.55
|+73.55
|+7.61
|Bajaj Auto
|3,023.35
|+53.55
|+1.80
|ICICI Bank
|270.00
|-1.60
|-0.59
|NTPC
|150.25
|-1.85
|-1.22
|TCS
|1,913.30
|+31.60
|+1.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|268.05
|+11.60
|+4.52
|Hero Motocorp
|3,637.10
|+131.35
|+3.75
|Tata Motors
|270.85
|+9.30
|+3.56
|Grasim
|988.55
|+19.95
|+2.06
|Bajaj Auto
|3,020.10
|+53.15
|+1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,636.70
|+134.00
|+3.83
|Tata Motors
|271.15
|+9.65
|+3.69
|Bajaj Auto
|3,023.35
|+53.55
|+1.80
|TCS
|1,913.30
|+31.60
|+1.68
|M&M
|924.95
|+14.45
|+1.59
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|612.50
|-14.05
|-2.24
|Tech Mahindra
|634.90
|-11.75
|-1.82
|Sun Pharma
|558.10
|-8.85
|-1.56
|Bharti Infratel
|299.10
|-4.35
|-1.43
|NTPC
|150.15
|-2.00
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|558.45
|-7.25
|-1.28
|NTPC
|150.25
|-1.85
|-1.22
|HDFC
|1,915.75
|-15.85
|-0.82
|Wipro
|263.00
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Vedanta
|219.50
|-1.60
|-0.72
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Insufferable Hypocrisy': Roman Polanski's Wife Rejects Oscar Academy Invite After Husband's Expulsion
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield