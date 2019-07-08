English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Aims to Cut Stake in State-run Firms to Minimum in FY20: Report
India needed funds to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent set for this fiscal year to March 2020.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Indian government will attempt to cut its share-holding in state-run companies in 2019-20 to the minimum required under the rules, a government official said, as it seeks to shore up Rs 1.05 trillion ($15.30 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year.
The government aims to raise Rs 400 billion from exchange-traded funds, the official told reporters. The official declined to be identified.
New Delhi will likely raise around Rs 300 billion from privatisation of state-owned companies in this fiscal year, the official said.
