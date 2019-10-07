Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India Among Two Asian Economies to Lure Foreign Money in Sept as Rest See Sharp Outflows

Indian equities attracted about $1.1 billion worth of foreign inflows thanks to a corporate tax cut announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost manufacturing and private investment.

Reuters

Updated:October 7, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Among Two Asian Economies to Lure Foreign Money in Sept as Rest See Sharp Outflows
Image for representation.

India and Taiwan equities received strong foreign inflows in September due to some local factors, but other regional markets saw outflows on concerns over the US-China trade war and slowing economic growth.

Last month, Taiwan's markets received about $2.9 billion of foreign investment, on optimism over its economy, as a growing number of local firms were shifting their factories back home from mainland China, seen as aiding their export revenues.

Indian equities attracted about $1.1 billion worth of foreign inflows thanks to a corporate tax cut announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost manufacturing and private investment.

However, investors withdrew money from other markets on concerns over slowing global trade and the prolonged Sino-US trade war. South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand recorded outflows of $874 million, $519 million and $379 million, respectively, last month, the exchange data showed.

Philippines and Vietnam were the other markets which saw outflows in September.

Investors' focus has shifted to the next round of US-China trade negotiations in Washington on Oct. 10-11 to see if the two sides can end a bruising trade war that has raised fears of recession.

"Uncertainty is high and news flow has been mixed, with China’s new purchase of US agriculture products coming together with speculation on a potential US crackdown on portfolio flows into China," said J.P.Morgan in a report on Monday.

At the end of last month, Reuters reported that President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG, expects further turbulence in Asian stocks, saying a lack of positive news from the trade talks may

be seen by investors as opening the way for more tariffs.

Washington had delayed an Oct. 1 tariff hike as a goodwill gesture ahead of the talks, but has said it would go ahead with the plan from Oct. 15, with another move slated for Dec. 15.

"From a valuation perspective, Asia markets should have room to gain. That said, the event risks this month are in abundance which could keep foreign investors on the sidelines until the end of the month when there could be greater clarity," she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,126.40 -48.35 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.65 8.30
Axis Bank 673.45 2.60
BPCL 490.65 -4.83
HDFC Bank 1,186.90 -0.24
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.19
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.60 8.19
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.21
HDFC Bank 1,187.65 -0.11
Indiabulls Hsg 234.80 -4.34
BPCL 490.45 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.65 8.30
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.19
Britannia 2,953.35 3.80
Axis Bank 673.45 2.60
Nestle 13,603.35 1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.60 8.19
Axis Bank 672.75 2.53
Bajaj Auto 2,893.50 1.03
ICICI Bank 416.30 0.62
Bharti Airtel 341.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 490.65 -4.83
JSW Steel 208.00 -3.10
UltraTechCement 3,870.40 -2.74
Tata Steel 324.80 -2.49
Cipla 408.25 -2.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 324.80 -2.49
ONGC 126.45 -2.43
ITC 251.65 -2.18
M&M 552.60 -2.00
Tata Motors 117.45 -1.76
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram