India Among Top Nations with Most Conducive Environment for Financial Inclusion: Report
South Africa, India, Mexico, Tanzania and Uruguay were among the top countries that safeguard e-money via some sort of deposit insurance or protection.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: India is placed among the top nations with the most conducive environment for financial inclusion in terms of allowing non-banks to issue e-money, proportionate customer due diligence and effective consumer protection, a report said on Thursday.
According to The Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Global Microscope on Financial Inclusion report, the overall environment for financial inclusion has improved globally with India, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico having the most favourable conditions for inclusive finance.
Within the overall framework for promoting digital financial inclusion, the report identified four basic enablers - allowing non-banks to issue e-money, presence of financial service agents, proportionate customer due diligence and effective financial consumer protection.
Only four countries - Colombia, India, Jamaica and Uruguay - scored perfectly across all four parameters.
In these countries, a range of providers are capable of providing digital financial services to people on the margins of the formal financial system, regulations control for some of the risks inherent in these services, and clear rules mark out spaces appropriate for innovation to achieve greater financial inclusion, the report said.
South Africa, India, Mexico, Tanzania and Uruguay were among the top countries that safeguard e-money via some sort of deposit insurance or protection.
This type of protection provides security to users of these new technologies, avoids creating regulatory imbalances between different types of institution, and ensures that digital financial inclusion does not place new consumers in the financial system at a disadvantage compared to those transacting with more traditional institutions, the report noted.
Additionally, these countries require financial institutions to maintain liability for the actions of their agents, ensuring that customers whose nearest access point is an agent do not receive less protection than customers who can visit a bank branch, it added.
In India, the Reserve Bank has prepared a draft National Strategy for Financial Inclusion to deepen financial services' coverage in the country.
The long-awaited strategy is expected to be finalised in 2019 and will cover a five-year period.
The RBI has set up a high-level committee to review the existing status of digitisation and devise a medium-term strategy for increasing digital payments, the report said.
In August 2019, the RBI released the Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox (RS), which creates the basis for a regulatory sandbox that will allow fintech start-ups to live-test innovative products and services.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|70.40
|23.94
|SBI
|312.40
|7.76
|Infosys
|685.60
|3.78
|Tata Motors
|177.70
|3.37
|Reliance
|1,464.35
|-1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|70.45
|24.03
|ICICI Bank
|462.85
|-1.74
|SBI
|312.25
|7.69
|Tata Motors
|177.70
|3.40
|Infosys
|685.50
|3.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|70.40
|23.94
|Zee Entertain
|260.60
|10.82
|SBI
|312.40
|7.76
|Grasim
|768.75
|4.60
|Infosys
|685.60
|3.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|70.45
|24.03
|SBI
|312.25
|7.69
|Infosys
|685.50
|3.79
|Tata Motors
|177.70
|3.40
|Bharti Airtel
|374.25
|1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|228.00
|-2.73
|Tech Mahindra
|739.00
|-2.04
|Tata Steel
|380.55
|-1.92
|ICICI Bank
|463.05
|-1.72
|M&M
|606.45
|-1.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|380.50
|-1.95
|M&M
|605.80
|-1.77
|ICICI Bank
|462.85
|-1.74
|Axis Bank
|736.00
|-1.56
|HDFC Bank
|1,229.95
|-1.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Chulbul' Salman Khan and 'Chulbuli' Preity Zinta Dress Up as Law Enforcers for Halloween
- Halloween 2019: 5 Bizarre Celeb Costumes from Past Years
- WhatsApp May Soon Work on Multiple Devices at the Same Time; You Can Now Rejoice
- Xiaomi Mi Watch Leaks in Teaser Video, Launching Alongside Mi CC9 Pro on November 5
- Did Donald Trump Just Place Halloween Candy on a Kid's Head at the White House?