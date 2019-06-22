Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

India Asks Scooter, Bike Makers to Draw Up Plan for Electric Vehicles: Sources

Niti Aayog officials met with executives from companies including Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS late on Friday, giving them two weeks to come up with the plan, according to one of the executives.

Reuters

Updated:June 22, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Asks Scooter, Bike Makers to Draw Up Plan for Electric Vehicles: Sources
A worker checks the power supply to recharge an electric scooter inside a workshop in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: India's central think-tank has asked scooter and motorbike manufacturers to draw up a plan to switch to electric vehicles, days after they publicly opposed the government's proposals saying they would disrupt the sector, two sources told Reuters.

Niti Aayog officials met with executives from companies including Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS late on Friday, giving them two weeks to come up with the plan, according to one of the executives.

The think-tank, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and plays a key role in policymaking, had recommended that only electric models of scooters and motorbikes with engine capacity of more than 150cc must be sold from 2025, sources have told Reuters.

Automakers opposed the proposal and warned that a sudden transition, at a time when auto sales have slumped to a two-decade low, would cause market disruption and job losses.

India is one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets with sales of more than 20 million scooters and motorbikes last year.

During Friday's meeting government officials argued that switching to EVs is of national importance so India does not miss out on the global drive towards environmentally cleaner vehicles, one of the sources said. But industry executives responded that a premature switch with no established supply chain, charging infrastructure or skilled labour in India, could result in India losing its leadership position in scooters and motorbikes, the second source said.

“There were clearly drawn out positions,” said the source, adding there were "strong opinions" at the meeting.

Bajaj, Hero and Niti Aayog did not respond to a request for comment, while TVS declined to comment.

ELECTRIFICATION

Niti Aayog is working with several other ministries on the recommendations, which are part of an electrification effort to help India reduce its fuel import bill and curb pollution.

The proposal also includes incentives for local production of batteries, an increase in ownership cost of gasoline cars and forming a policy to scrap old vehicles, according to records of government meetings seen by Reuters.

The panel has also suggested measures such as directing taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola to convert 40% of their fleets to electric by April 2026, Reuters has reported.

Executives from EV start-up Ather Energy, ride-sharing firm Ola and officials from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an industry trade body, also attended the meeting, the sources said.

The proposals are India's second attempt for a switch to EVs. In 2017 it proposed an ambitious plan mainly for electric cars but rowed back after facing resistance from car makers.

The current push could disrupt the market order for two-wheelers and open up avenues for local start-ups, analysts say. Scooter and bike start-ups like Ather, 22Motors and Okinawa are already making inroads in India.

“It is extremely critical that we make the transition to electric quickly lest we get wiped out by another global wave,” Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder at Ather said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,194.49 -407.14 ( -1.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,724.10 -107.65 ( -0.91%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.00 2.04
HDFC 2,140.80 -2.66
Reliance 1,279.50 -1.33
Yes Bank 109.60 -4.32
UPL 890.10 2.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sobha 520.30 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 2.02
Jet Airways 72.45 13.20
Yes Bank 109.55 -4.36
Axis Bank 771.95 0.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 890.10 2.28
Tech Mahindra 740.45 2.05
Indiabulls Hsg 612.00 2.04
Hindalco 197.65 1.72
SBI 349.40 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 349.45 1.28
IndusInd Bank 1,448.70 0.92
Vedanta 172.35 0.23
Axis Bank 771.95 0.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.60 -4.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,417.25 -3.02
HDFC 2,140.80 -2.66
Coal India 254.25 -2.34
Hero Motocorp 2,606.00 -2.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.55 -4.36
Maruti Suzuki 6,412.45 -3.39
HDFC 2,140.90 -2.63
Coal India 254.40 -2.27
Hero Motocorp 2,605.50 -2.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram