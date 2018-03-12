English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Attracts USD 209 Billion FDI During April 2014 to December 2017
The main sectors that received maximum foreign inflows include services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, construction, trading and automobile.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Foreign direct investment has increased "steadily" in the country with total capital inflows reaching USD 208.99 billion during April 2014 to December 2017 period, a Union minister said on Monday.
The main sectors that received maximum foreign inflows include services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, construction, trading and automobile.
"A total FDI of USD 208.99 billion from April 2014 to December 2017 has been received," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
In a separate reply, he said the number of functional export oriented units (EOU) has reduced to 2,197 so far in 2017-18 from 2,239 in 2016-17.
The number of functional units in 2015-16 was 2,269 and 2,293 in the previous fiscal, he added.
"On the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee...a committee under the development commissioner Kandla SEZ (special economic zone) has been constituted on February 6 to identify the shortcomings of EOU scheme.
The committee would also conduct a comparative study of the benefits accrued to SEZ units and EOUs to find out the reasons for shifting of export oriented units to special economic zone sector and suggest remedial actions.
Also Watch
The main sectors that received maximum foreign inflows include services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, construction, trading and automobile.
"A total FDI of USD 208.99 billion from April 2014 to December 2017 has been received," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
In a separate reply, he said the number of functional export oriented units (EOU) has reduced to 2,197 so far in 2017-18 from 2,239 in 2016-17.
The number of functional units in 2015-16 was 2,269 and 2,293 in the previous fiscal, he added.
"On the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee...a committee under the development commissioner Kandla SEZ (special economic zone) has been constituted on February 6 to identify the shortcomings of EOU scheme.
The committee would also conduct a comparative study of the benefits accrued to SEZ units and EOUs to find out the reasons for shifting of export oriented units to special economic zone sector and suggest remedial actions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|622.90
|+16.15
|+2.66
|SBI
|252.85
|-0.40
|-0.16
|HDFC
|1,858.05
|+39.45
|+2.17
|IOC
|400.65
|+15.15
|+3.93
|ITC
|270.10
|+10.85
|+4.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Avanti Feeds
|2,281.70
|-76.00
|-3.22
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|+17.10
|+2.82
|IDBI Bank
|64.70
|-6.00
|-8.49
|HUL
|1,324.55
|+23.95
|+1.84
|Adani Ports
|386.05
|+8.75
|+2.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|421.55
|+19.40
|+4.82
|Vedanta
|317.40
|+13.25
|+4.36
|ITC
|270.10
|+10.85
|+4.19
|NTPC
|171.15
|+6.75
|+4.11
|IOC
|400.65
|+15.15
|+3.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|420.75
|+18.80
|+4.68
|NTPC
|171.00
|+7.10
|+4.33
|ITC
|270.00
|+10.60
|+4.09
|Tata Motors
|352.20
|+10.50
|+3.07
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|+17.10
|+2.82
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|297.65
|-6.40
|-2.10
|Aurobindo Pharm
|582.85
|-9.60
|-1.62
|SBI
|252.85
|-0.40
|-0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|297.80
|-6.90
|-2.26
|SBI
|252.85
|-0.30
|-0.12
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stokes to Miss Lord's Test Against India as He Faces Trial on Aug 6
- Varun Dhawan's October Welcomes You To The Intense, Heart-Warming World of Shoojit Sircar; Watch Trailer
- Pragmatic Jose Mourinho Passes Chelsea & Liverpool Test But Crunch Games Await Manchester United
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- 7 Steps to Ace Any Task