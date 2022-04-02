India Australia Deal: Employment, Student and Job Visas, Other Benefits India Gets

The landmark trade deal signed between India and Australia not only makes 96.8 per cent of Indian goods get duty free access to the island nation, it also creates job opportunities for thousands and simplifies the visa system for Indian employees and students in Australia. The India Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement aims to enhance exports linked to movement of professionals, businesspersons, students due to strong temporary entry and stay commitments by Australia.

Union minister Piyush Goyal who was signing the pact on the day, said the deal will create one million jobs. Terming ‘people to people’ relations as the key pillar of the relationship between India and Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who witnessed the signing of the deal, said, “This agreement will facilitate the exchange of students, professionals, and tourists between us, which will further strengthen these relations.”

Under the services sector deal of the IndAus ECTA, Australia has given an annual quota of 1,800 for qualified, professional Indian traditional chefs and yoga teachers entering as contractual service suppliers. This means that temporary entry and stay is permissible for a period up to four years with a possibility of further stay.

The deal also provides a provision for around one lakh Indian students to obtain post study work visa in Australia, which will be given on a reciprocal basis. This will provide extended options for working in Australia to eligible Indian graduates, postgraduates and STEM specialists. Students can stay for up to a period of four years under the provisions of this agreement.

Research collaboration between Indian and Australian universities will also be increased, while dual degree programs between India and Australia have been initiated.

Provisions have also been created under the deal, which will pave way for initiating dialogues on MRAs in nursing, architecture and other services between the professional bodies of India and Australia. This in turn will gear up movement of workers between both the countries. There are around 1,500 CAs already working in Australia under MRA.

Apart from this, Australia has offered work and holiday visa with multiple entry has been offered by to 1,000 Indians, in the age group of 18-30, for a period of one year. This is to ensure that they can undertake study or training for up to four months (17 weeks) or undertake paid or unpaid employment for the entire duration of their stay in Australia.

The IndAus ECTA will also see the movement of IT professionals in India to Australia with an aim to enhance the Australian startup ecosystem that requires specialised talent — something India can boast of. Under the agreement, large Indian IT companies can increase their involvement in Australian government projects.

The agreement also allows Australians to access Indian secondary and tertiary care facilities at highly competitive rates. This will develop India as a medical tourism hub, as per the provisions of the deal.

