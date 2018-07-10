India Back to Being the Hotbed of NRI Investment

2017 was a crucial year for the Indian economy, it marked a return to form and gave indications of growth with Nifty 50 giving close to a 30% return up from 5% in 2016 and the BSE mid and small caps giving 48% and 60% in returns respectively. The future, despite conservative projections in the wake of the GST implementation and Demonetisation, appears to be bright.Implementation of the RERA Act in 2016 has also greatly helped in boosting NRI investments in the India Real Estate sector. By ensuring timely delivery of projects and also significantly addressing transparency issues regarding projects by making the information be available online, it has helped rebuild investor confidence in the sector plus the GST implementation has not significantly dampened the enthusiasm despite making properties across the board slightly more expensive.The RERA Act and GST have also opened the eyes of developers targeting NRI clientele. Projects are being constructed keeping quality of life and health in mind rather than just maximizing the available space. Companies have recognized the importance of a healthy lifestyle and overall well-being to the NRI customer and have subsequently placed project emphasis on green-open spaces, facilities and recreation.However, every investment, real estate or otherwise has to made with a lot of consideration –insight and information – preparedness is key. News18.com and CNBC TV18.com have launched a special series addressing exactly this and dedicated to making NRIs savvy property buyers & investors - The Global Conclave for Indian Realty (GCIR).The GCIR will bear witness to India's marque developers and property experts who will interact face to face with NRI's across key global cities such as London, New York, Dubai and Singapore to educate, engage and cull out the best in Indian Real Estate. Led by Manisha Natarajan, India's foremost editorial voice on Real Estate & Urban Development, the first chapter will take place in London on 9th July. Don’t fret if you’re going to miss being there as the insights will be available to a wide group of NRI audience, with the knowledge series being hosted on news18.com and cnbctv18.com.