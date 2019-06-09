India Calls on G-20 Nations for Early Solution on Taxing Digital Companies
Addressing the two-day meeting of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Fukuoka, Japan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted the urgency to fix the issue of determining right nexus and profit allocation solution for taxing the profits made by digital economy companies.
Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a session at G-20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors' Meet . (Twitter Image)
New Delhi: India on Sunday called on G-20 countries to adopt principle of 'significant economic presence' while addressing challenges to tax profits made by the digital companies.
Addressing the two-day meeting of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Fukuoka, Japan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted the urgency to fix the issue of determining right nexus and profit allocation solution for taxing the profits made by digital economy companies.
"FM (Finance Minister) noted that the work on tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of economy is entering a critical phase with an update to the G20, due next year.
"In this respect, the FM strongly supported the potential solution based on the concept of 'significant economic presence' of businesses taking into account the evidence of their purposeful and sustained interaction with the economy of a country," a finance ministry statement said.
Sitharaman expressed confidence that a consensus-based global solution, which should also be equitable and simple, would be reached by 2020.
The minister said that with almost 90 jurisdictions now adopting the automatic exchange of financial account information (AEOI), it would ensure that tax evaders could no more hide their offshore financial accounts from the tax administration.
"She urged the G20/Global Forum to further expand the network of automatic exchanges by identifying jurisdictions including developing countries and financial centers that are relevant but have not yet committed to any timeline.
"Appropriate action needs to be taken against non-compliant jurisdictions. In this respect, she called upon the international community to agree on a toolkit of defensive measures, which can be taken against such non-compliant jurisdictions," the statement said.
Sitharaman also highlighted the need for the G20 to keep a close watch on global current account imbalances to ensure that they do not result in excessive global volatility and tensions.
"The global imbalances left a detrimental impact on the growth of emerging markets. Unilateral actions taken by some advanced economies adversely affect the exports and the inward flow of investments in these economies," the ministry said.
She also urged the G20 to remain cognizant of fluctuations in international oil market and study measures that can bring benefits to both the oil exporting and importing countries.
Earlier speaking at the Ministerial Symposium on International Taxation, she raised the need for international cooperation on dealing with fugitive economic offenders who flee their countries to escape from the consequences of law.
"FM urged that closer collaboration and coordinated action were required to bring such economic offenders to face law," the statement added. The G-20, grouping of developed and developing countries, meeting concluded Sunday.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|731.10
|-0.64
|SBI
|342.05
|1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,552.20
|1.94
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|-2.44
|Just Dial
|739.80
|2.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Real
|128.20
|-2.58
|AAVAS Financier
|1,376.75
|1.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.85
|-0.45
|Yes Bank
|139.95
|-2.37
|Dewan Housing
|83.50
|-11.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.65
|2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,552.20
|1.94
|Tech Mahindra
|750.75
|1.73
|Bajaj Finance
|3,509.45
|1.64
|M&M
|644.05
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,550.90
|1.90
|Bajaj Finance
|3,511.40
|1.69
|M&M
|644.00
|1.49
|SBI
|341.65
|1.36
|ICICI Bank
|416.85
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,580.70
|-2.88
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|-2.44
|Power Grid Corp
|191.75
|-1.89
|Cipla
|549.50
|-1.84
|JSW Steel
|262.40
|-1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|139.95
|-2.37
|Power Grid Corp
|191.20
|-2.22
|Coal India
|265.00
|-1.23
|Sun Pharma
|399.55
|-1.13
|Bajaj Auto
|2,964.05
|-0.89
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | Warner Latest Batsman to be Saved by Stubborn Bails
- Ranveer Singh Gives Style Tips to Deepika Padukone? Netizens Think So
- Trailers This Week: Hrithik Roshan Shines in Super 30, Simba is Back in The Lion King
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
- After Russo Brothers, Jon Favreau Wants Robert Downey Jr to Win Oscar for Avengers Endgame
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s