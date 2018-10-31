GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Certainly Not a 'Tariff King', Says World Bank Official on Trump's Remarks

Earlier this month, Trump described India as a "tariff king" as he reiterated his allegations that New Delhi has a high tariff rate on various American goods.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2018, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Certainly Not a 'Tariff King', Says World Bank Official on Trump's Remarks
File photo of Donald Trump.
Loading...
Washington: The World Bank does not agree with US President Donald Trump's claim that India is a "tariff king" and feels that the Indian taxation system and economy is much more liberalised than it was a few decades ago, a top official of the international financial institution said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Trump described India as a "tariff king" as he reiterated his allegations that New Delhi has a high tariff rate on various American goods.

"That (India being a tariff king) certainly is not what we find in our data," Shanta Devarajan, the World Bank's Senior Director for Development Economics and Acting Chief Economist, told PTI in an interview when asked about Trump's statement.

"India has some tariffs, but by no means it's not (tariff) king," said Devarajan, who earlier was chief economist for South Asia at the World Bank.

Even in South Asia India did not have the highest tariffs, he said referring to the experience he had in his previous capacity in the World Bank.

"And they (tariffs in India) have come down quite a bit since then," he said.

Liberalisation of the Indian economy is showing results, he said.

"Tariffs were very high in 1991, when they liberalised and they found that actually the economy boomed. That has helped to build political support for further reforms, Devarajan said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,442.05 +550.92 ( +1.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,386.60 +188.20 ( +1.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,061.25 0.40
HDFC 1,769.25 5.82
HDFC Bank 1,911.75 -0.05
ICICI Bank 355.00 2.69
Yes Bank 188.10 3.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,911.85 -0.11
Reliance 1,061.40 0.40
Grasim 831.25 3.17
ACC 1,373.20 1.91
Indiabulls Hsg 834.45 8.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 743.90 8.58
Indiabulls Hsg 834.60 8.51
UPL 674.35 5.90
HDFC 1,769.25 5.82
HCL Tech 1,055.60 5.05
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,769.55 5.78
IndusInd Bank 1,424.45 4.47
Infosys 686.25 4.02
Axis Bank 581.90 3.43
Yes Bank 188.05 3.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 266.15 -3.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,542.45 -2.00
Tata Steel 553.85 -1.89
Hindalco 220.40 -1.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,616.40 -1.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 266.15 -3.53
Tata Steel 552.40 -2.25
Maruti Suzuki 6,608.95 -1.33
Adani Ports 319.10 -0.85
Kotak Mahindra 1,118.00 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...