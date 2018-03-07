English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Committed to Lowering Fiscal Deficit in Medium Term: Finance Ministry Official
The government in its budget last month announced a fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product for 2018/19 fiscal year starting April, higher than its previous target of 3.0 percent.
Image for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Government is "committed" to bringing down fiscal deficit in the medium term, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The government in its budget last month announced a fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product for 2018/19 fiscal year starting April, higher than its previous target of 3.0 percent.
Besides, the government also expects Asia's third largest economy to grow at 8 percent in the next couple of years, the official said.
Also Watch
The government in its budget last month announced a fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product for 2018/19 fiscal year starting April, higher than its previous target of 3.0 percent.
Besides, the government also expects Asia's third largest economy to grow at 8 percent in the next couple of years, the official said.
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|287.75
|-7.30
|-2.47
|SBI
|247.45
|-9.10
|-3.55
|Reliance
|894.90
|-15.95
|-1.75
|Tata Motors
|346.40
|-0.10
|-0.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,675.05
|+58.55
|+0.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|223.00
|-2.90
|-1.28
|IDBI Bank
|78.50
|-4.00
|-4.85
|Fortis Health
|151.65
|-9.55
|-5.92
|SBI
|247.05
|-9.45
|-3.68
|ICICI Bank
|287.85
|-7.25
|-2.46
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|950.00
|+17.20
|+1.84
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,094.00
|+11.55
|+1.07
|Zee Entertain
|565.25
|+5.75
|+1.03
|Bajaj Auto
|2,925.70
|+26.50
|+0.91
|ITC
|259.00
|+2.50
|+0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,093.35
|+11.25
|+1.04
|Wipro
|288.85
|+2.70
|+0.94
|Bajaj Auto
|2,927.90
|+28.00
|+0.97
|HDFC
|1,777.35
|+15.30
|+0.87
|ITC
|259.15
|+2.65
|+1.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|395.80
|-18.10
|-4.37
|SBI
|247.40
|-9.15
|-3.57
|ONGC
|179.05
|-6.35
|-3.43
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,202.65
|-36.10
|-2.91
|Tata Power
|79.50
|-2.25
|-2.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|395.65
|-18.20
|-4.40
|SBI
|247.25
|-9.25
|-3.61
|ONGC
|179.05
|-6.20
|-3.35
|ICICI Bank
|287.75
|-7.35
|-2.49
|BHEL
|86.00
|-2.20
|-2.49
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 1st T20I in Colombo: Team India Report Card
- If Not an Actor, Aamir Khan Would Have Become This!
- Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics
- Ronaldo Inspires Real Madrid to PSG Win and Last Eight Spot