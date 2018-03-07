GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India Committed to Lowering Fiscal Deficit in Medium Term: Finance Ministry Official

The government in its budget last month announced a fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product for 2018/19 fiscal year starting April, higher than its previous target of 3.0 percent.

Reuters

Updated:March 7, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
India Committed to Lowering Fiscal Deficit in Medium Term: Finance Ministry Official
Image for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Government is "committed" to bringing down fiscal deficit in the medium term, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government in its budget last month announced a fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product for 2018/19 fiscal year starting April, higher than its previous target of 3.0 percent.

Besides, the government also expects Asia's third largest economy to grow at 8 percent in the next couple of years, the official said.

