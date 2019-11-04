India Decides Not to Join World's Largest Free Trade Agreement RCEP, Says Can't Compromise Core Interests

The Indian government has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which would have been the world’s largest trade pact, over concerns that it could lead to a potential flood of Chinese imports in the country.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending the ASEAN summit in Bangkok, stood firm on India’s concerns in the trade deal not being addressed and decided there cannot be any compromise on core interests. “RCEP agreement does not reflect its original intent. The outcome was not fair or balanced,” the sources said.

News18 had on Sunday reported that objections raised by India had dampened hopes of finalising the 16-nation pact, which would have included 30 percent of global GDP and half of the world's people.

The Indian government was worried its small businesses would be hard hit by any flood of cheap Chinese goods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repeated India's country's concerns during talks with ASEAN leaders on Sunday, highlighting the need for “meaningful market access for all parties".

Sources said the decision to stay away from the trade pact was taken after key issues - inadequate protection against import surge, insufficient differential with China, possible circumvention of rules of origin, keeping the base year as 2014 and no credible assurances on market access and non-tariff barriers – could not be resolved during the talks over the weekend.

According to officials, India’s stand was a mixture of "pragmatism, the urge to safeguard interests of poor and effort to give an advantage to India’s service sector while not shying away from opening up to global competition across sectors."

The RCEP is a trade deal that was under negotiation among 16 countries — the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the six countries with which the ASEAN bloc has free trade agreements (FTA).

The negotiations were first launched at the 2012 ASEAN Summit in Cambodia, but had sputtered along since then as India'a cautious stance since then to protect domestic interests had been the major hurdle. It is not clear whether the RCEP agreement would move forward without India.

