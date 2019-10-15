India Does Not Have Any Trade Dispute with US, There is Huge Bilateral Potential: Piyush Goyal
On the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports by Directorate General of Trade Remedies, Piyush Goyal said that it is a quasi-judicial body and has nothing to do with the government.
File photo of Piyush Goyal
New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India does not have any trade disputes with the US, and there is huge bilateral trade potential.
Speaking at the India Energy Forum, he said, "We don't have any dispute with the US. There are differences with the US which are there in any bilateral relation." Talking about these differences he also said that a little uncertainty in any relation is also good for having healthy bilateral relations.
He was of the view that there is huge potential for investment by US firms in India. On the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports by Directorate General of Trade Remedies, he said that it is a quasi-judicial body and has nothing to do with the government.
About the economic slowdown, he said that Indian economy can do well with these structural adjustments. He pointed that the domestic economy did well for five years except the last two quarters.
Indian economic growth slowed to 5 per cent in April-June quarter this fiscal.
