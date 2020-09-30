News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Govt Extends Deadline for Initial Bids to Buy BPCL to Nov 16

File photo of BPCL office in Kolkata.

The government said that on requests received from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, the last date is extended to 16th November.

India said on Wednesday it has extended the deadline for submitting initial bids to buy state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd to Nov. 16.

“In view of further requests received from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, the last date for submission of EoIs (Expression of Interest) is further extended to 16th November,” the government said in a statement.

Reuters has cited sources saying India’s efforts to privatise refiner BPCL could spill over into the next fiscal year and global players such as Saudi Aramco and Russia’s Rosneft may not participate in the bid.


