GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

India Fastest Growing Major Economy, Trend to Continue for Some Years, Says Arun Jaitley

Taking a dig at the critics of the government, Arun Jaitley said that India's GDP has not declined by 2 per cent on account of demonetisation and GST implementation, nor will it India live in poverty as predicted by the former finance minister.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Fastest Growing Major Economy, Trend to Continue for Some Years, Says Arun Jaitley
File photo of Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said that 7.7 per cent economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 'firmly' established India as the fastest growing major economy in the world and the trend is likely to continue for some years.

Taking a dig at the critics of the government, Jaitley said that India's GDP has not declined by 2 per cent on account of demonetisation and GST implementation, nor will it India live in poverty as predicted by the former finance minister.

"With structural reforms like demonetisation, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and the enforcement of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, we had two challenging quarters. Those who predicted a 2 per cent decline in GDP growth have been conclusively proved wrong," he said in a Facebook post.



"A distinguished predecessor of mine feared that he may have to live his future in poverty. We have enabled every Indian to be a part of the world's fastest-growing economy. The future looks much brighter than the past. This trend is likely to continue for some years, he said.

"The fourth quarter results of GDP data showed a phenomenal 7.7 percent growth rate and has established India firmly as the fastest growing global economy. This trend, according to experts, is likely to continue for the next few years," he said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had predicted that GDP would decline by 2 per cent on account of demonetisation, while former finance minister Yashwant Sinha had said that policies of the Modi government will make people poorer.

Observing that another former finance minister had suggested that the government should cut the tax on oil by Rs 25 per litre, Jaitley said: He never endeavoured to do so himself. This is a Trap' suggestion. It is intended to push India into an unmanageable debt something which the UPA Government left as its legacy.

We must remember that the economy and the markets reward structural reforms, fiscal prudence, and macroeconomic stability. They punish fiscal indiscipline and irresponsibility. The transformation from UPA's policy paralysis' to the NDA's fastest growing economy' conclusively demonstrates this.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram last week claimed that it was possible for the Centre to cut tax up to Rs 25 per litre on petrol prices but the Modi-government will not do so.

The former finance minister had also said that the BJP government pushed people into poverty and the number of people below poverty line has gone up than what was during the UPA regime.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,574.85 -47.29 ( -0.13%)

Nifty 50

10,806.80 -10.90 ( -0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,838.50 -1.55 -0.08
ICICI Bank 291.95 +9.45 +3.35
Strides Shasun 403.80 +11.55 +2.94
Tata Steel 554.15 -11.85 -2.09
Infosys 1,270.00 -11.25 -0.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,840.00 -1.45 -0.08
BPCL 423.80 +11.95 +2.90
Strides Shasun 403.55 +11.70 +2.99
Tata Comm 609.05 -0.60 -0.10
Dr Reddys Labs 2,320.55 -30.55 -1.30
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 322.25 +15.90 +5.19
IOC 175.75 +8.00 +4.77
ICICI Bank 291.90 +9.40 +3.33
BPCL 423.70 +11.45 +2.78
Tata Motors 307.45 +4.50 +1.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 292.00 +9.70 +3.44
Tata Motors 307.20 +4.00 +1.32
Bajaj Auto 2,906.80 +33.05 +1.15
M&M 916.00 +7.35 +0.81
NTPC 157.35 +1.30 +0.83
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 231.85 -6.75 -2.83
Hindalco 231.05 -6.35 -2.67
Tata Steel 554.15 -11.85 -2.09
Lupin 892.45 -20.75 -2.27
Coal India 274.60 -4.45 -1.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 554.05 -11.90 -2.10
Kotak Mahindra 1,320.00 -20.45 -1.53
Coal India 274.90 -4.15 -1.49
Dr Reddys Labs 2,320.55 -30.55 -1.30
Axis Bank 523.15 -4.85 -0.92
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You