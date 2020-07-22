BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India Gold Prices Hit All-time High, Dampens Retail Demand amid Stimulus Expectations

FILE PHOTO: A sales woman wearing a face shield and a mask arranges gold bangles at a jewelry showroom as few stores opened after few restrictions were lifted, during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A sales woman wearing a face shield and a mask arranges gold bangles at a jewelry showroom as few stores opened after few restrictions were lifted, during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

In overseas market, spot gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and safe-haven buying.

  • Reuters Mumbai
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Share this:

Gold prices in India hit a record high on Wednesday, tracking a global rally, as expectations of more stimulus to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge.

Local gold futures reached an all-time high of 49,996 rupees ($670.32) per 10 grams in early trade, taking their gains to 28% in 2020 after rising a quarter in 2019.

However, the price rise dampened retail demand for gold in India, the world's second-largest consumer of the precious metal.

In overseas market, spot gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and safe-haven buying.

The price rise has been dampening retail demand, although lately investment demand is improving, said a Mumbai-based bank dealer with a bullion importing bank.

"But share of investment demand is very small compared to retail purchases."

India's gold imports in the June quarter plunged 96% from a year earlier to 13 tonnes after shipments virtually ground to a halt in April and May.

Local silver prices jumped nearly 6% on Wednesday to 60,782 rupees per kg, the highest in 7-1/2 years.

Next Story
Loading