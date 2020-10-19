News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Government Asks at Least Eight State-run Companies to Consider Buybacks, Say Sources

File photo of an NTPC plant.

File photo of an NTPC plant.

The eight companies that have been asked to consider share buybacks include Coal India, NTPC, NMDC and Engineers India Ltd, one of the government sources, who did not want to named, said.

NEW DELHI: Indian government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks in the current fiscal year that runs through March, 2021, two government officials said.

The eight companies that have been asked to consider share buy backs include Coal India , NTPC , NMDC and Engineers India Ltd , one of the government sources, who did not want to named, said.

“Buyback is an important tool in our strategy and it helps in building market price,” the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...