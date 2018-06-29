English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India has Adequate 'Firepower' to Deal With Rupee Volatility, Says Economic Affairs Secy
The volatility is being driven by global factors including the proposed U.S. sanctions on Iran and the mismatch in demand and supply of oil, Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic Affairs Secretary in the Ministry of Finance said.
Representative Photo(Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: India has adequate "firepower" of foreign exchange reserves to deal with the current volatility in the rupee, the country's Economic Affairs Secretary told reporters.
The volatility is being driven by global factors including the proposed U.S. sanctions on Iran and the mismatch in demand and supply of oil, Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic Affairs Secretary in the Ministry of Finance said.
The partially convertible rupee fell to a record low of 69.0950 per dollar on Thursday and was trading at 68.52/53 per dollar at 0430 GMT on Friday versus its close of 68.79/80.
"We have adequate reserves, there is adequate firepower," Garg said.
If needed, the government could raise funds through foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR) deposits, sovereign bond or other routes through to increase forex reserves, he added.
"If we assess at any stage that we need to buttress or refurbish our reserves, the options are open," he said adding "that situation has not arisen."
Compared to 2013 rupee crisis, when the currency depreciated to its then life low of 68.8650 against the dollar, the current situation was much better, mainly due to higher forex reserves, services exports and inflow of remittances by non-resident Indians, Garg said.
Also Watch
The volatility is being driven by global factors including the proposed U.S. sanctions on Iran and the mismatch in demand and supply of oil, Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic Affairs Secretary in the Ministry of Finance said.
The partially convertible rupee fell to a record low of 69.0950 per dollar on Thursday and was trading at 68.52/53 per dollar at 0430 GMT on Friday versus its close of 68.79/80.
"We have adequate reserves, there is adequate firepower," Garg said.
If needed, the government could raise funds through foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR) deposits, sovereign bond or other routes through to increase forex reserves, he added.
"If we assess at any stage that we need to buttress or refurbish our reserves, the options are open," he said adding "that situation has not arisen."
Compared to 2013 rupee crisis, when the currency depreciated to its then life low of 68.8650 against the dollar, the current situation was much better, mainly due to higher forex reserves, services exports and inflow of remittances by non-resident Indians, Garg said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: VAR Technology Explained
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
African Migrants Abandoned By Algeria Are Stranded In The Sahara Desert
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: VAR Technology Explained
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 African Migrants Abandoned By Algeria Are Stranded In The Sahara Desert
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,119.90
|-10.95
|-0.51
|Mahindra CIE
|254.70
|+9.35
|+3.81
|Tech Mahindra
|648.80
|-15.45
|-2.33
|Reliance
|972.90
|+27.95
|+2.96
|Tata Steel
|564.55
|+16.10
|+2.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,623.45
|+19.30
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|54.00
|+4.10
|+8.22
|Tata Steel
|564.70
|+16.65
|+3.04
|ICICI Bank
|273.75
|+2.60
|+0.96
|Reliance
|971.55
|+26.85
|+2.84
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|229.30
|+8.25
|+3.73
|Titan Company
|865.50
|+29.15
|+3.49
|GAIL
|330.25
|+10.70
|+3.35
|Tata Steel
|564.70
|+16.25
|+2.96
|Reliance
|971.95
|+27.00
|+2.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|972.60
|+27.90
|+2.95
|Tata Steel
|564.70
|+16.65
|+3.04
|Bajaj Auto
|2,780.00
|+61.80
|+2.27
|ONGC
|157.20
|+3.15
|+2.04
|Larsen
|1,260.95
|+24.95
|+2.02
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|648.90
|-15.35
|-2.31
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,254.40
|-41.35
|-1.80
|IndusInd Bank
|1,943.05
|-24.55
|-1.25
|M&M
|898.00
|-9.75
|-1.07
|HDFC Bank
|2,119.45
|-11.40
|-0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,944.65
|-23.25
|-1.18
|M&M
|898.65
|-8.60
|-0.95
|HDFC Bank
|2,120.05
|-12.85
|-0.60
|Asian Paints
|1,259.00
|-8.45
|-0.67
|Axis Bank
|503.25
|-1.70
|-0.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message and 24 Murders
- Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together
- Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof