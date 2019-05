India Headed for Slowdown, Modi Has Left Economy in Dire Straits, Says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh , known as the architect of India's economic reforms in 1990s, feels that the country is headed for a slowdown and accused the Narendra Modi regime of leaving the country's economy in "dire straits".Speaking to news agency PTI, Singh said people are "fed up" with the daily rhetoric and cosmetic change by the current dispensation and there is an undercurrent against this "illusion and boastful self aggrandizement"."People have made up their mind to vote out the government that does not believe in inclusive growth and is only worried about its political existence at the altar of disharmony," he was quoted as saying.In one of his most fierce attacks on the Modi dispensation, Singh alleged that the past five years only witnessed "stench" of corruption peaking to "unimaginable proportions", adding demonetisation was perhaps the "biggest scam" of independent India.Congress president Rahul Gandhi has often attacked the BJP leadership for "helping tycoon Anil Ambani through demonetisation". At an election rally in Gurugram on Saturday, the grand old party leader reiterated that "Modi took out money from the pockets of the common man in the name of a fight against black money through demonetisation and put it into the account of the businessman".The Congress has also hit out at the Modi regime over Rafale jet deal and has promised to conduct investigation into the "Rafale scam" and send all those guilty, including PM Modi, behind bars once the grand old party is in power.Incidentally, the BJP campaign in the run-up to the 2014 elections had centred on various alleged scams, including in the allocations of 2G spectrum and coal blocks, during the 10-year tenure of the Singh-led UPA government.