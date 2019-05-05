Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India Headed for Slowdown, Modi Has Left Economy in Dire Straits, Says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that demonetisation was perhaps the biggest scam of independent India.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Headed for Slowdown, Modi Has Left Economy in Dire Straits, Says Manmohan Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh during an event in New Delhi (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms in 1990s, feels that the country is headed for a slowdown and accused the Narendra Modi regime of leaving the country's economy in "dire straits".

Speaking to news agency PTI, Singh said people are "fed up" with the daily rhetoric and cosmetic change by the current dispensation and there is an undercurrent against this "illusion and boastful self aggrandizement".

"People have made up their mind to vote out the government that does not believe in inclusive growth and is only worried about its political existence at the altar of disharmony," he was quoted as saying.

In one of his most fierce attacks on the Modi dispensation, Singh alleged that the past five years only witnessed "stench" of corruption peaking to "unimaginable proportions", adding demonetisation was perhaps the "biggest scam" of independent India.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has often attacked the BJP leadership for "helping tycoon Anil Ambani through demonetisation". At an election rally in Gurugram on Saturday, the grand old party leader reiterated that "Modi took out money from the pockets of the common man in the name of a fight against black money through demonetisation and put it into the account of the businessman".

The Congress has also hit out at the Modi regime over Rafale jet deal and has promised to conduct investigation into the "Rafale scam" and send all those guilty, including PM Modi, behind bars once the grand old party is in power.

Incidentally, the BJP campaign in the run-up to the 2014 elections had centred on various alleged scams, including in the allocations of 2G spectrum and coal blocks, during the 10-year tenure of the Singh-led UPA government.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,963.26 -18.17 ( -0.05%)

NIFTY 50

11,712.25 -12.50 ( -0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 175.90 1.24
ICICI Bank 401.80 1.58
Reliance 1,408.85 0.27
TCS 2,132.00 -3.76
Tata Motors 209.45 1.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,405.10 0.00
SBI 307.45 0.00
Yes Bank 173.80 0.00
Tata Motors 207.15 0.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,668.35 0.00
See all Most Active »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram