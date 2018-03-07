GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India Imposes New Restrictions on Trade With North Korea: Government Statement

The new restrictions are mainly on "new or used vessels", food and farm products, electrical equipment and wood, the government said in the statement.

Reuters

Updated:March 7, 2018, 6:24 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo
New Delhi: India has imposed new restrictions on trade with North Korea, a government statement said on Wednesday, in line with United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang for its ballistic missile programme.

New Delhi has been cutting back on trade with North Korea but has maintained diplomatic links. It has given food aid in the past, but even that has been brought down to the minimum as the United States steps up the pressure to isolate North Korea.

The new restrictions are mainly on "new or used vessels", food and farm products, electrical equipment and wood, the government said in the statement.

