India in Talks With European Union For Trade Deal, Open to Pact With UK

File photo of Piyush Goyal at a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

File photo of Piyush Goyal at a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Goyal said that he is also in dialogue with the European Union's trade commissioner for a deal that could start with a preferential trade agreement.

  • Reuters New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 9:32 PM IST
India has started trade talks with the European Union (EU) and is open to dialogue with the United Kingdom for a free trade agreement, the trade minister said on Saturday.

Piyush Goyal said that Asia's third largest economy is open to engage with the U.K. for a preferential trade agreement with the ultimate goal of a free trade agreement between the countries.

He said that he is also in dialogue with the European Union's trade commissioner for a deal that could start with a preferential trade agreement. He added that the ultimate goal here too would be to have a free trade agreement.

India currently has no trade deal with the EU. Trade talks between the two regions stalled in 2013.

