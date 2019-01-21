English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Inks Protocol With China to Start Tobacco Export
Image for representation only (File Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India may soon start exporting tobacco to China as both the countries have signed a protocol for the same, the department of commerce said Monday.
"India and China signed the Protocol of phytosanitary requirements for the export of tobacco leaves from India to China. This has paved the way for the export of Indian tobacco to China, strengthening India-China trade relations," the department said in a tweet.
Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan met Zhang Jiwan, Vice Minister of General Administration of Customs of China, Monday and discussed various issues related to market access for Indian agri-commodities and the ways to resolve them.
China has last year allowed imports of non-basmati rice from India. China is a major rice market in the world.
Loading...
