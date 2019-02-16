LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Introduces Electronic Tracking System for Nepal-bound Cargos

This is a significant step towards automating customs transit facilitation between the two countries and renews the commitment of government of India to improve the transit facilities for Nepalese trade, the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Introduces Electronic Tracking System for Nepal-bound Cargos
Representative image
Loading...
Kathmandu: India has introduced a new trans-shipment procedure using an electronic tracking system to facilitate the transport of Nepal-bound transit cargos from Kolkata, a significant move that will simplify border formalities, reduce transit time, ensure safety of the consignments and boost bilateral trade.

The Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) was introduced by the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

This is a significant step towards automating customs transit facilitation between the two countries and renews the commitment of government of India to improve the transit facilities for Nepalese trade, it said.

This modality has been introduced on a pilot basis on rail routes from Kolkata/Haldia to Birgunj via Raxaul LCS and Biratnagar via Bathnaha Railway Station and Jogbani LCS, it added.

"Under the new mechanism, the need for Nepalese traders to seek permission and file transit declaration is done away with," the embassy said.

The ECTS offers the facility of sealing the containers using high security electronic seals, having tracking functionality embedded in them.

This new modality would immensely benefit Nepalese traders as it would ensure safe and secure transit, simplified border formalities, reduction in transit time and transaction cost and improved shipment visibility, the statement said.

A similar facility for Nepal-bound transit cargo had been introduced on pilot basis in August, 2018 from Vishakhapatnam port.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,808.95 -67.27 ( -0.19%)

NIFTY 50

10,724.40 -21.65 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.00 -1.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,563.35 -3.90
Reliance 1,244.45 1.65
ITC 280.10 0.79
Axis Bank 686.60 -1.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 218.70 -1.04
Dr Reddys Labs 2,556.90 -4.21
Reliance 1,243.50 1.47
Jet Airways 232.55 2.99
GRUH Finance 239.30 -3.22
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 327.85 3.87
NTPC 136.25 3.81
Power Grid Corp 181.50 3.74
Bharti Infratel 306.90 3.26
GAIL 317.75 3.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 136.20 4.13
Power Grid Corp 181.50 3.80
ONGC 135.10 2.27
Reliance 1,243.50 1.47
Larsen 1,243.25 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 266.90 -4.90
Sun Pharma 422.90 -4.08
Dr Reddys Labs 2,563.35 -3.90
Tata Steel 467.50 -3.12
Vedanta 147.30 -2.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 423.30 -3.94
Tata Steel 467.45 -3.12
Vedanta 147.45 -2.87
Hero Motocorp 2,702.30 -2.75
Bajaj Finance 2,557.50 -1.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram