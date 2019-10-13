Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

India Investing $60 Billion in Gas Infrastructure, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

The oil ministert said he government has laid emphasis on developing a gas-based economy and natural gas is gradually becoming a bridging fuel for low-carbon economy in India.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Investing $60 Billion in Gas Infrastructure, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
File Photo of Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

New Delhi: India is investing over $60 billion in developing natural supply and distribution infrastructure as it chases the target of more than doubling the share of natural gas in its energy base to 15 per cent by 2030, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

Natural gas currently constitutes 6.2 per cent of all energy consumption in the country. Stating that the government has laid emphasis on developing a gas-based economy, he said natural gas is gradually becoming a bridging fuel for low-carbon economy in India.

The government is giving special impetus to develop gas infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country connecting north to south and east to west parts of India, he said.

"I am happy to inform you that as we speak, an estimated investment of 60 billion US dollars is underway in building gas pipeline and terminal infrastructure that are nearing or in advanced stages of completion," he said in his opening remarks at the third International Think Tank Meeting (ITT) here.

City gas distribution network will soon cover 70 per cent of India's population, he said. "Our government is exploring strategic partnerships for overall development of oil & gas sector. The role of private sector - both domestic and from abroad, for bringing in investments with necessary innovations for future energy landscape in the country, will remain crucial".

CEOs of energy firms at the meeting stated that India will continue to increase consumption of fossil fuels in its energy mix, and there is an urgent need for an integrated energy policy cutting across all forms of energy.

Pradhan said energy is integral to achieving the target of early doubling the size of Indian economy to $5 trillion by 2024. Talking of key challenges confronting the energy sector, he said: "The foremost challenge of our time is the Energy Trilemma. It is about providing sustainably, securely, and affordably-sufficient energy to our growing population".

Secondly, in recent times, significant uncertainty and challenge were witnessed in the global energy markets. "We have seen the most disruptive developments. US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, attacks on Saudi oil processing units, volatile conditions in Strait of Hormuz, unrest in the Middle-East, and US-China trade war, to name a few," he said.

"These developments have an enormous impact on India's energy security and also on our economic, budgetary and investment dimensions," he said, adding India's import dependency on crude oil and LNG continues to rise unabated. Import dependence is now over 84 per cent for crude and 45 per cent for natural gas.

"Going forward, it is expected to increase further. Such excessive import dependency does make us vulnerable to external developments more than ever before," he said. "The emerging era is going to be complex as each country will search for an optimal energy mix, without causing serious disruptions to their overall economic growth".

Indian companies have to develop a more strategic mindset by deploying latest technologies, Pradhan said, adding India will continue to depend on hydrocarbon and rely on clean and more efficient technologies, alongside robust producer-consumer relations as trade volumes grow.

"I am very clear that no single form of energy can meet the growing energy demand in India given India's development imperative that aims to ensure energy justice to all. Mixing all exploitable energy sources is the only feasible way forward in our context," he said.

"We need a balanced and realistic approach to develop a sustainable energy future".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,305.05 +70.50 ( +0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,986.85 -0.88
Indiabulls Hsg 209.90 7.45
Infosys 814.80 4.05
IndusInd Bank 1,223.20 -0.43
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 209.95 7.67
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
TCS 1,987.05 -0.87
IndusInd Bank 1,223.25 -0.46
Bandhan Bank 583.40 15.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 441.35 4.55
Vedanta 147.05 4.18
Infosys 814.80 4.05
Tata Motors 121.30 3.85
ONGC 129.00 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 815.70 4.19
Vedanta 146.95 3.96
Tata Motors 121.35 3.81
ONGC 129.10 2.95
Tata Steel 339.40 2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
IOC 143.40 -3.24
GAIL 124.95 -1.88
M&M 560.10 -1.05
Zee Entertain 242.50 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
M&M 559.80 -1.19
TCS 1,987.05 -0.87
Reliance 1,352.40 -0.73
IndusInd Bank 1,223.25 -0.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram