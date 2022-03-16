India is the 3rd Largest Billionaire-Producing Nation in the World, Adds 58 New Entrants in 2022

M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2022: The latest rich list by Hurun highlights the number of Indian billionaires in the context of the world. The global list has pointed out that there are a total of 3,381 billionaires in the world, up 153 from last year. Further, it has been mentioned that with 215 billionaires residing in India and 58 new additions, India continues to be the third-largest billionaire-producing nation in the world. The number rises to 249 if Indian-origin billionaires are added. Over the last 10 years, Indian billionaires in 2022 M3M Hurun global rich list added circa US$ 700 billion to their cumulative wealth – this is equivalent to Switzerland’s GDP and twice the GDP of UAE. While the maximum city Mumbai is home to 72 billionaires, followed by the National Capital New Delhi (51) and Bengaluru (28), India’s Silicon Valley, is ranked third.

Here are Key Highlights From the Hurun Global Rich List 2022:

-With a net addition of US$ 49 billion, Gautam Adani added the most amount of wealth in the 2022 M3M Hurun global rich list. Gautam Adani added Rs 6,000 crores every week over the last year.

-Meanwhile, with a wealth of US$ 103 billion, Mukesh Ambani, who is Asia’s richest is the only Indian to enter the top 10 in 2022 M3M Hurun global rich list. His wealth registered a 24 per cent increase.

-Improving 72 ranks over the last five years, vaccine king Cyrus Poonawalla, ranked 55th, of the serum institute of India, is the richest healthcare billionaire in the world. Poonawalla’s wealth registered a 41 per cent increase to cumulate at US$ 26 billion

-With a wealth of US$ 9.7 billion, jumping 113 ranks in last year, Ashwin Dani & family, ranked 269th, is the richest paint entrepreneur in the world.

-India is also home to the richest aviation billionaires in the world. With a wealth of US$ 4.3 billion and US$ 4.2 billion respectively, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia and the family of “Indigo” airlines are the wealthiest aviation billionaires. Interglobe co-founders improved their rank by 231 positions over the last five years.

-Jumping 103 ranks over the last two years, and with a wealth of US$ 18 billion Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, ranked 104th, is the richest cement manufacturer in the world.

-With a wealth of US$ 7.5 billion, Nusli Wadia and family of Britannia is the richest biscuit manufacturer in the world.

-Lakshmi N Mittal, US$ 25 billion, is the second richest metals & mining entreprenuer in the world.

-Improving 29 spots over the last five years, and with a wealth of US$ 16 billion Uday Kotak, is the third richest banker in the world.

-Improving 52 spots over the last five years, and with a wealth of US$ 28 billion Shiv Nadar and family, is the third richest software & services billionaire in the world.

-Beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayar has become the wealthiest new entrant in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022. The richest new entrant in the Hurun Global Rich List from India, Falguni Nayar and her husband Sanjay Nayar, also feature in the list of top 10 new entrants in 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

