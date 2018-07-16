GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Keen to Join Russia in WTO Case Against US on Steel, Aluminium Duties

In May, India has already dragged the US to the World Trade Organisations dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of these import duties.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2018, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Keen to Join Russia in WTO Case Against US on Steel, Aluminium Duties
In May, India has already dragged the US to the World Trade Organisations dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of these import duties.
New Delhi: India has expressed its willingness join the WTO dispute consultation requested by Russia as third party against the US decision to impose high customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

In a communication to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), India has stated that it has substantial trade interest in the sector.

In May, India has already dragged the US to the World Trade Organisations dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of these import duties.

"India hereby notifies its desire to join the consultations requested by the Government of the Russian Federation... concerning the measures that the US introduced to adjust imports of steel and aluminium into the US, including imposing additional ad valorem import duties on certain steel and aluminium products and exempting certain WTO members from these measures," the WTO said.

To understand the developments on the issue, India is joining the dispute cases on the subject as a third party member.

India has also stated that it is a significant exporter of steel and aluminium products to the US.

In 2017, India was the 10th largest exporter of steel to America as per the data published by the US Department of Commerce.

"As a result of this substantial trade interest, India respectfully requests that it be permitted to join the consultations in this dispute," it said.

Seeking consultation under the aegis of WTO is the first step of dispute settlement process.

If the two nations are not able to reach a mutually agreed solution through consultation, the complainant may request for a WTO dispute settlement panel to review the matter.

Trump has imposed 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium.

India's exports of steel and aluminium products to America stood at about USD 1.5 billion every year.

India has also expressed its willingness join the WTO dispute consultation requested by Norway as third party.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,323.77 -217.86 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,936.85 -82.05 ( -0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,332.85 +15.45 +1.17
Dr Reddys Labs 2,093.95 -225.90 -9.74
ICICI Bank 259.25 -8.50 -3.17
HDFC 1,991.20 +18.70 +0.95
Reliance 1,076.20 -23.60 -2.15
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
JTEKT India 98.15 +2.45 +2.56
Infosys 1,333.05 +23.95 +1.83
Dr Reddys Labs 2,089.15 -228.30 -9.85
PC Jeweller 88.90 -31.05 -25.89
Tata Steel 519.30 -38.85 -6.96
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 657.30 +16.25 +2.53
NTPC 155.60 +2.65 +1.73
Infosys 1,332.85 +15.45 +1.17
Indiabulls Hsg 1,137.55 +11.10 +0.99
HDFC 1,991.20 +18.70 +0.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 155.70 +3.00 +1.96
Infosys 1,333.05 +23.95 +1.83
HDFC 1,991.55 +18.65 +0.95
Wipro 283.10 +2.40 +0.86
HUL 1,753.85 +12.70 +0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,093.95 -225.90 -9.74
Tata Steel 519.25 -39.35 -7.04
Lupin 818.15 -47.45 -5.48
Sun Pharma 533.95 -25.80 -4.61
Tata Motors 252.10 -11.50 -4.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 519.30 -38.85 -6.96
Tata Motors 251.55 -12.60 -4.77
Sun Pharma 532.95 -26.20 -4.69
Bharti Airtel 346.20 -11.85 -3.31
ICICI Bank 259.30 -8.75 -3.26
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery