English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Likely to Clock 7.5 Percent Growth in FY19: Deutsche Bank
The Reserve Bank expects India's economic growth rate to strengthen to 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, from 6.6 per cent in 2017-18, on account of revival in investment activity.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Indian economy is witnessing a "cyclical upswing" and the country is likely clock a GDP growth of 7.5 per cent this financial year, says a Deutsche Bank research report.
"Our current growth forecast for 2018-19 is 7.5 per cent (RBI estimate is 7.4 per cent), which will mark an improvement from the 6.7 per cent likely outturn in 2017-18," the global financial services major said.
The Reserve Bank expects India's economic growth rate to strengthen to 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, from 6.6 per cent in 2017-18, on account of revival in investment activity.
The report, however, noted that higher global oil prices, risk of an earlier than anticipated rate hike cycle from the RBI and the potential negative impact of the banking sector frauds on credit and overall growth are some of the factors that pose downside risk to its baseline GDP estimate.
Brent crude prices are currently hovering around USD 75 a barrel, which is up 12 per cent from end December 2017 levels.
According to the Deutsche Bank research report, a USD 10 increase in oil prices can shave off growth by about 10 bps while other factors pose about 15-20 bps additional downside risks.
Notwithstanding the fact that higher oil prices can potentially slow the pace of recovery, economic momentum will continue to improve "sequentially in 2018-19 and beyond", the report noted.
"Capacity utilisation has started to improve, which should incentivise private sector capex recovery with a lag, GST collections have picked up thanks to the implementation of e-way bill, NPA resolution is underway and the government is likely to remain focused on pushing infrastructure investment, which should bode well for the growth outlook going forward," the report added.
Also Watch
"Our current growth forecast for 2018-19 is 7.5 per cent (RBI estimate is 7.4 per cent), which will mark an improvement from the 6.7 per cent likely outturn in 2017-18," the global financial services major said.
The Reserve Bank expects India's economic growth rate to strengthen to 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, from 6.6 per cent in 2017-18, on account of revival in investment activity.
The report, however, noted that higher global oil prices, risk of an earlier than anticipated rate hike cycle from the RBI and the potential negative impact of the banking sector frauds on credit and overall growth are some of the factors that pose downside risk to its baseline GDP estimate.
Brent crude prices are currently hovering around USD 75 a barrel, which is up 12 per cent from end December 2017 levels.
According to the Deutsche Bank research report, a USD 10 increase in oil prices can shave off growth by about 10 bps while other factors pose about 15-20 bps additional downside risks.
Notwithstanding the fact that higher oil prices can potentially slow the pace of recovery, economic momentum will continue to improve "sequentially in 2018-19 and beyond", the report noted.
"Capacity utilisation has started to improve, which should incentivise private sector capex recovery with a lag, GST collections have picked up thanks to the implementation of e-way bill, NPA resolution is underway and the government is likely to remain focused on pushing infrastructure investment, which should bode well for the growth outlook going forward," the report added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|539.20
|+45.45
|+9.21
|Yes Bank
|348.90
|-3.50
|-0.99
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,783.35
|-163.10
|-1.82
|Reliance
|996.30
|+20.95
|+2.15
|PC Jeweller
|177.80
|-59.10
|-24.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|538.90
|+44.35
|+8.97
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,777.95
|-169.85
|-1.90
|Reliance
|994.75
|+19.40
|+1.99
|PC Jeweller
|177.90
|-59.10
|-24.94
|Yes Bank
|348.45
|-3.60
|-1.02
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|539.20
|+45.45
|+9.21
|SBI
|242.60
|+9.40
|+4.03
|ICICI Bank
|287.90
|+9.05
|+3.25
|HPCL
|305.95
|+9.60
|+3.24
|Larsen
|1,377.75
|+30.55
|+2.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|538.90
|+44.35
|+8.97
|SBI
|242.65
|+9.30
|+3.99
|ICICI Bank
|288.05
|+9.30
|+3.34
|Sun Pharma
|524.25
|+11.70
|+2.28
|Larsen
|1,376.80
|+29.80
|+2.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,041.65
|-35.65
|-3.31
|Tech Mahindra
|670.50
|-20.60
|-2.98
|TCS
|3,451.95
|-87.30
|-2.47
|Wipro
|276.15
|-5.20
|-1.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,783.35
|-163.10
|-1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,454.80
|-85.55
|-2.42
|Wipro
|275.35
|-6.10
|-2.17
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,777.95
|-169.85
|-1.90
|Coal India
|285.55
|-4.75
|-1.64
|HUL
|1,474.55
|-16.70
|-1.12
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Williamson and Boys Make it Three in a Row, SRH Defend 152 Against RR
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds