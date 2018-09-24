English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Likely to Raise Import Duties on Precious Stones, But Spare Gold
A Finance Ministry official, who didn't want to be named, said the main reason for the planned increase in duties was to restrict the inflow of items displaced by an escalating US-China trade tensions.
Representative image
New Delhi: India is likely to impose higher import duties on precious stones, certain types of steel and electronics but will spare gold to prevent smuggling, a finance ministry official told reporters on Monday.
The official, who didn't want to be named, said the main reason for the planned increase in duties was to restrict the inflow of items displaced by an escalating US-China trade tensions. The government is also trying to curb imports of "non-essential" items to support the rupee.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
