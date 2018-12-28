LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India Must Change Overall Framework of Subsidies, Says Govt’s Top Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser to the finance ministry, said the government remains committed to fiscal consolidation.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Must Change Overall Framework of Subsidies, Says Govt’s Top Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal
Sanjeev Sanyal is the Principal Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry. (Tushar Dhara/News18.com)
New Delhi: Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser to the finance ministry, has said the overall framework of providing subsidies by the government needs to be changed. Talking about the farm sector, he said that India is producing more food than it can consume. “MSP is one way of holding up food prices,” he told CNBCTV18.

Elaborating on the agrarian crisis, Sanyal said, “As far as the farm sector is concerned, I think we need to be clear on what is the issue that the farm sector is facing. In the past, the problem was drought, floods or weather-related factors. Now because of our own success and increasing farm production, we have ended up in a situation where we are producing a lot more food than we can possibly consume."

Talking about the rising concern of fiscal deficit, he said the government remains committed to fiscal consolidation and India could take advantage in many areas including lower energy prices.

The government data released on Thursday showed that the fiscal deficit in the April-November period stood at Rs 7.17 lakh crore or 114.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year that ends in March.

“I would argue that there are some challenges but there are many areas where India can take advantage of the situation from lower energy prices, somewhat easier, global interest rates and perhaps a liquefied global supply chain where we can insert ourselves and many other things as well,” he said.

Sanyal said that some apprehensions about the global economy were slowing down and added that "we will see some tightening globally but lesser than anticipated earlier".


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,025.54 -169.56 ( -0.47%)

NIFTY 50

10,780.55 -69.25 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -0.12
ICICI Bank 357.20 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
Zee Entertain 319.35 -26.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Dewan Housing 209.20 1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.75 6.37
HCL Tech 969.40 2.42
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Bharti Airtel 307.50 1.94
Cipla 507.65 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
HCL Tech 971.25 2.54
Bharti Airtel 307.05 1.81
TCS 1,919.05 0.91
Vedanta 194.95 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
UltraTechCement 3,510.80 -7.38
Hero Motocorp 2,670.15 -4.30
Indiabulls Hsg 744.50 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
Hero Motocorp 2,670.05 -4.23
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Asian Paints 1,372.20 -2.00
M&M 683.20 -1.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram