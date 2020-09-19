India Must Continue Long-term Investment in Health Infra, Says WEF President

India must continue long-term investment in health infrastructure and ensure regular health services despite the coronavirus crisis hitting the economic prospects, World Economic Forum President Borge Brende said on Saturday. He also said that India needs to cautiously adjust spending and attract industrial investment amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He was speaking at the 36th Anniversary Global Awards by the Priyadarshini Academy. "While this historic crisis comes with a dire economic and social outlook, there are also lessons and opportunities. In the longer term, India must continue investment in health infrastructure and ensure continuity of regular health services, it will also have to cautiously adjust spending and attract industrial investment," the WEF president said. The Academy honoured Brende along with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Jose Angel Gurria, and HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta. Speaking about awards, noted scientist Raghunath Mashelkar said there is a need for inspiration during these difficult time when the pandemic has destroyed lives and livelihoods not only in India but also globally where people have been pushed from poverty to extreme poverty.

"This is exactly the time to celebrate the iconic, extraordinary individuals who've demonstrated vision, action and resilience and like lighthouses in turbulent times, have shown us the way. "When the pandemic has destroyed lives and livelihoods of many across the globe pushing people from poverty to extreme poverty, we need their inspiration more than ever before," Mashelkar said at the virtual 36th-Anniversary Global Awards by Priyadarshini Academy. The Priyadarshini Academy is a socio-cultural organisation, which hosts these awards to honour luminaries in multiple disciplines every year. Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu was awarded the Smita Patil Memorial Award.