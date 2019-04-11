English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Needs to Bolster Capitalisation Level of Govt-owned Banks: IMF
The Indian government in February had said that bad loans fell by Rs 31,168 crore in April-December 2018-19 compared to NPAs worth Rs 8,95,601 crore at March-end 2018.
File photo of IMF Headquarters. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Noting that the level of non-performing loans in India remains high, the International Monetary Fund has favoured bolstering the level of capitalisation of some banks, particularly government-owned banks.
Anna Ilyina, Division Chief of IMF Monetary and Capital Markets Department, said on Wednesday that bolstering the level of capitalisation was one of the recommendations of the Financial Sector Assessment Programme (FSAP) for India.
"The level of non-performing loans (NPLs) in India remains high. And the level of the capitalization of some banks, particularly government-owned banks, should be bolstered," said Ilyina.
"There were some steps that were taken by the authorities to boost capital buffers in banks and also to improve governance in state-owned banks that have had some positive impact," Ilyina said.
The institutional mechanisms for resolution and the recognition of NPLs are, of course, an extremely important part of the process of cleaning up the banking system of non-performing loans, she said adding that the authorities should continue working along these lines.
Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF, said that there continues to be a high stock of Non-performing Assets in India.
"There has been some progression, but we would welcome further progress on the non-performing assets in India, he said responding to a question on Indian banking system.
The Indian government in February said bad loans fell by Rs 31,168 crore in April-December 2018-19 compared to NPAs worth Rs 8,95,601 crore at March-end 2018.
Anna Ilyina, Division Chief of IMF Monetary and Capital Markets Department, said on Wednesday that bolstering the level of capitalisation was one of the recommendations of the Financial Sector Assessment Programme (FSAP) for India.
"The level of non-performing loans (NPLs) in India remains high. And the level of the capitalization of some banks, particularly government-owned banks, should be bolstered," said Ilyina.
"There were some steps that were taken by the authorities to boost capital buffers in banks and also to improve governance in state-owned banks that have had some positive impact," Ilyina said.
The institutional mechanisms for resolution and the recognition of NPLs are, of course, an extremely important part of the process of cleaning up the banking system of non-performing loans, she said adding that the authorities should continue working along these lines.
Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF, said that there continues to be a high stock of Non-performing Assets in India.
"There has been some progression, but we would welcome further progress on the non-performing assets in India, he said responding to a question on Indian banking system.
The Indian government in February said bad loans fell by Rs 31,168 crore in April-December 2018-19 compared to NPAs worth Rs 8,95,601 crore at March-end 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|214.95
|-0.51
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.40
|0.85
|Infosys
|746.60
|-0.81
|TCS
|2,035.70
|-0.22
|Bharti Airtel
|345.35
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|346.10
|1.78
|Tata Motors
|215.00
|-0.30
|DLF
|178.00
|-1.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.20
|0.82
|Indiabulls Real
|123.50
|3.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|345.80
|1.71
|Asian Paints
|1,427.65
|1.26
|IOC
|158.55
|1.25
|HUL
|1,710.95
|0.99
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,793.75
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|346.10
|1.78
|HUL
|1,708.50
|0.99
|Asian Paints
|1,428.05
|1.10
|M&M
|674.60
|0.96
|Bajaj Auto
|2,956.00
|0.71
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|181.50
|-3.71
|Yes Bank
|265.00
|-1.21
|Adani Ports
|378.90
|-1.19
|Sun Pharma
|467.70
|-0.90
|Zee Entertain
|408.00
|-1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|181.65
|-3.53
|Yes Bank
|265.10
|-1.19
|Sun Pharma
|467.20
|-0.90
|IndusInd Bank
|1,731.00
|-1.03
|Infosys
|746.50
|-1.01
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp Are Quite Relevant For Your Audiophile Speakers
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
- IPL 2019 | In Numbers: How Pollard Won it for Mumbai
- Avengers Endgame Director Clarifies Why Captain Marvel's Look Changed in the Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results